CLUTE — Brazoswood High School decided to switch things up this year. Rather than have the annual Snowball Dance, its student council invited the entire community in for a carnival.
The change seemed to go over very well as crowds swelled through the Ninth Grade Center's hallways and gym for a variety of activities like fortune telling and games while eating classic fair food like Frito pies, nachos and funnel cakes.
It helped that the event was moved fully indoors on a rainy Saturday afternoon, giving people a dry place to have a little fun.
Everything was presented by Brazoswood’s various clubs and groups, who were able to keep the majority of the funds they raised.
“We’ve been very, very blessed,” Brazoswood Activity Clerk Rhonda Mason said as she sold tickets. “We had a really good turnout for our first year.”
Mason worked very closely the Student Council in order to procure the food and larger inflatable games.
“You just don’t know how to gage how many tickets to have to prepare to be sold or how much food to have, so it was just the unknown for a new venture for them,” she said.
There may be no more classic fundraiser than hitting someone in the face with a pie, and the school’s student athletic trainers were there to provide it, filling plates with whipped cream. For an extra fee, they could line up their throws with the head trainer, Houston Pepper.
An hour into the event, Pepper said he’d taken over a half-dozen facefuls of fluff.
“It’s been pretty popular. We weren’t sure if we were going to get a lot of people, but you know, who doesn’t like pie-ing people in the face?” he said.
On the more unusual side was the school’s National German Honor Society chapter, whose students in authentic lederhosen and dirndl danced for tickets as well as hosting a pretzel toss. John Newton was doing half the folk-dancing after two years of instruction and three years in the German program. He said the event gave them a chance to get in some reps for an upcoming competition in Houston.
Rita Pintavalle, Brazoswood High principal, was all smiles and dressed for the occasion with a clown suit, taking pictures with kids. Her assistants joined her as carnival barkers and popcorn boxes to help people get into the spirit of the event.
“It is doing really well. Our student council president, Gracie Price — she’s been cooking this up since she was a freshman,” Pintavalle said. “We sent things out to the elementary schools but we were afraid with the weather that we wouldn’t have a turnout because we had to move everything indoors.”
Price was very gratified to see the success of the event referred to as her “brainchild” by Pintavalle.
“I’m just happy that a lot of people wanted to do it,” Price said.
She said she was going to go try to win a giant teddy bear at the cornhole game while she was there, but her favorite part was probably the Leapfrog game for children.
“I saw the kids would do it and they would jump up and scream. I saw this one kid do a little victory dance around the gym, so that was funny,” Price said.
It might not have been the students or the children who were most delighted to be there, however, but a pack of pups brought by the SPCA in hopes of finding the canines a forever home. The dogs were obviously loving the attention, having been invited by the school’s PAWS organization of volunteers at the animal shelter.
“I filled the van and all of my volunteers in the PAWS group came and helped,” SPCA Community Outreach Coordinator Chelsea Williams said. “We really enjoy it. The dogs do, too. They need out.”
Don’t be surprised to see the carnival come back.
“It seems to be a big hit and with all the clubs and organizations participating, it’s also getting their experience out there,” Pintavalle said. “We’ll meet and see if everybody enjoyed it, and if so, then we might book it again next year.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.