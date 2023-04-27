FREEPORT — Originally serving as a shrimp boat festival, Freeport’s annual RiverFest has naturally flowed into a celebration of the entire community.
The two day event at the Freeport Municipal Park includes plenty of family-friendly activities this weekend.
“It’s a free family event,” Assistant City Manager Lance Petty said. “We have a lot. We’ve got speed boat races in the river, fireworks. It’s a lot of fun things for families to come out and enjoy.”
The festival is more like a party and even though it began as a celebration of shrimp boats going out in the Gulf and the name has changed, the coming together as a community has not.
“It used to be called the Blessing of the Fleet,” Recreation Center Supervisor Annabella Ramirez said. “Back in the day it was something to send off the people that went out to sea to catch the shrimp. Eventually that kind of stopped and they turned it into RiverFest.”
RiverFest will kick-off at around 6 p.m. Friday with inflatables such as bouncy houses and slides for the kids.
The night will include live music by artists Zenzio, Quindale, and the Homeboyz, performing until midnight.
A fire dancer will also make an appearance at around 8:20 p.m. and about 30 craft and food vendors are expected to be there as well.
“We usually always try to involve the community,” Ramirez said. “We try to get sponsors, we leave fliers out around the city, we even go to the surrounding cities and take fliers out. Most of our vendors have always said that they have a good turn out, so they always want to keep coming back every year and the city making it free is a big thing that brings everybody out.”
The celebration will continue 10 a.m. Saturday with performances by Jase Martin, Amanda Solis and La Fila 8.
The event will kick into high gear with more inflatables, a petting zoo, balloon twisting, face painting, a crocodile encounter, fireworks, and the star of the day, high speed boat races in the river.
“I don’t know exactly how many boats they’re bringing. They said they were going to try and keep it under 40 boats, “ Ramirez said. “Basically they have certain categories and they will do races around the river. We invite everybody to get a chair and sit around the river.”
Freeport RiverFest will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday.
Admission and all activities excluding individual vendor purchases are free.
For more information visit Freeport RiverFest on Facebook or contact the Recreation Center at (979) 233-6061.
“It’s just a good event. The city’s been doing it for years and it’s just to give back to the community,” Petty said.
