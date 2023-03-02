LAKE JACKSON
Jump back in time to post-Vietnam 1970s Texas for a two-part story about love, loss and chaos presented by the Brazosport College Theater Department.
“Lone Star, Laundry and Bourbon,” written by James McLure is a comedic double feature delving into the lives of small town Texans in the ’70s and the issues they face, highlighting different perspectives along the way. It opens Friday at the Theater in the Glen.
“The two shows are tied together, because the characters, a couple of them, are married to the other co-parts. It takes place a couple days apart. It’s just two very different interpretations of the same issues. They deal with the idea of how to pivot when a dream doesn’t work out in a small town,” Director Bobby Britton Jr. said. “What kind of appealed to me is they are set in small town, Texas and as soon as I read the show, I knew the characters, I could picture somebody from my life as these roles. It’s really a pretty cool journey to go on and kind of unpack their stories.”
The first act, “Laundry and Bourbon,” follows the stoic Elizabeth and her friends as she finds a way to confront issues revolving around her husband, Roy, who is a returning war veteran dealing with mental health, infidelity and more.
“She is the protagonist of the show; the whole show is pretty much surrounded by Elizabeth and her struggle as she deals with the PTSD that her husband has endured during the Vietnam War,” said Chelsea Denard, who plays Elizabeth. “No one talked about mental health then or knew what it was, and so they’re just trying to figure out what’s going on, what’s wrong with him.”
In struggles such as the one Elizabeth faces, a best friend by their side is a necessity, especially one that will stand by their side through thick and thin. That is exactly what you see in this show through Hattie.
“Hattie is just kind of a big ol’ ball of fire, a little all over the place. The way Bobby likes to say is that she is a southern story teller — she exaggerates everything, is the life of the party, everything’s always 10/10,” said Sage Garza, who plays Hattie. “Except for when it comes to Elizabeth, you know every best friend that has that one person that will die for them, will go to war for them. That’s her for Elizabeth. I tell her how it is straight up. Hattie is the catalyst that kind of helps Elizabeth reveal her story.”
Of course, with a group of southern women comes the excitement of gossip and someone who finds joy in stirring trouble up for everyone. Amy Lee is a southern belle country club member who finds enjoyment in telling everyone’s business, which brings further development into the story as her gossiping helps reveal pieces to the show.
“I think I bring more excitement to the play, where people are more intrigued,” said Bryanna Romo, who plays Amy Lee. “There’s a scene where I’m getting chased and yelled and cussed at, and I think I bring a little beauty and excitement and hate to the play, more so where it is just comfortable between the two friends, I just come to stir up drama.”
The story of the three gives a unique perspective on the impact of mental health, but it also shows the perspective of friendship and what it means to have a good support system in hard times, all with a comedic twist.
“I feel like the actual true romance of the show is the friendship between Elizabeth and Hattie,” Denard said. “Hattie wants Elizabeth to have a better life than to wait here longingly for someone who does not appreciate her for who she is.”
The second act, “Lonestar,” however, focuses on the men of the narrative, namely Elizabeth’s husband Roy as he deals with his own struggles in still trying to go back to living a normal life two years after his return from war. Set behind a bar, Roy finds himself turning to alcohol, giving the audience a glimpse into his own mind and feelings as opposed to what they already saw through Elizabeth’s eyes in the first act.
“We are outside the back of a local bar, it’s kind of my safe haven, it kind of comes to light during the show, that since I’ve been back from the war because of what happened and stuff I’m in a pretty dark place so being alone is kind of something that I crave,” said D. Trace Tonche, who plays Roy. “A lot of this show is me trying to avoid or revert back to before the Vietnam War.”
Just like Elizabeth has Hattie, Roy finds support in his story through his brother, Ray, as he works through his problems trying to recover from the war with a few drunken escapades along the way.
“Ray is not really like the others, he’s more average, laid back, just your regular guy, he doesn’t have a lot going for him, just kind of going along with everything,” Aaron Thayne Rouse who plays Ray said. “He knows his brother’s back, he knows he’s been through some things and he realizes something is wrong, he wants to be there for him.”
The show does address darker themes throughout the story, making the show serious at times, but there is a good balance between humor and darkness and some of that comedy in the trio is found through Cletis, better known as Skeeter, as he helps create comedic relief.
“I kind of feel like I’m more of a breather break, kind of to relax the tension, there are some underlying moments of trauma,” said Jacob Lamar, who plays Cletis. “I think I kind of push the comedic relief for the other characters, they revolve around making fun of me and they just have a really good time, treating me like a brother almost.”
The show has been described as a “dram-ady” for its in in-depth look into the minds and struggles of the characters, all the while mixed with a healthy dose of comedy, not unlike real life southern culture.
“I think there is something in southern culture that we tend to deal with our darkest issues with this comedy lens and I think that that is definitely what we see these characters doing,” Britton said. “I think McLure’s writing is done so well that he can really have you busting at the seams laughing one second and then the deep heavy topics just kind of take you and snatch you out of nowhere.”
“Lonestar, Laundry and Bourbon,” will run for two weekends, with performances at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and March 10-11, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. March 12. Admission is $10 to the public and free for BC students and employees. Opening night will feature free bourbon tasting and complimentary cocktails for those 21 or older. Tickets are available at brazosport.edu/onstage.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.