FREEPORT — The two incumbents looking for a second term on Freeport City Council, Mario Muraira and real estate developer Jeff Peña, were both challenged, with one being excused by voters and the other narrowly retaining his seat.
In Ward A, Peña managed to fend off Jack Bullman and David McGinty in a three-way race with a dominant showing on Election Day that edged him over the threshold to avoid a runoff. Peña collected 50.75 percent of the vote, wile Bullman came in second and McGinty a distant third.
Pullman and Peña were tied after early voting with 35 votes apiece and McGinty bringing up the rear with 11. The final numbers in the low-turnout race were Peña with 68 votes, Bullman with 47 for about 35 percent of the vote and McGinty with 19, translating to just over 14 percent.
Peña, who recently filed a lawsuit against the city regarding the removal of some of his campaign signs in disputed public areas and right-of-ways, invited people to have free hot dogs and drinks near the polls Saturday.
In Ward C, Muraira lost his first reelection bid to Phillips 66 IT Analyst George Matamoros.
Matamoros, a member of the Board of Adjustments and the Freeport Economic Development Corp., took a sizable early lead over Muraira, 72 to 30. Muraira did slightly better, Election Day, with Matamoros taking a total of 101 votes to Muraira's 43, translating to about a 70 percent to 30 percent result.
“I’d like to thank all the residents of Ward C for putting their confidence in me. I’m ready to bring some cooperation within council. I’m ready to start moving our city forward and looking forward to getting to know all of the residents and the issues they’re facing,” he said. “Last but not least, I’d like to thank Mario for all the work that he’s done while in office.”
Meanwhile, the city’s ballot question sailed through, which should help secure a land-swap deal between the city and Brazosport ISD. The district will receive the baseball and softball fields adjacent to Brazosport High School and the city will receive the defunct O.A. Fleming Elementary property, as well as additional attached land, which they’ve expressed an interest in developing for housing. The proposition passed 310 votes to 64, making for an almost 83 percent approval rate.
The city had also been pursuing a legislative option for the swap, with Mayor Brooks Bass calling it a "belt and suspenders" approach.
All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
