Kids and families were awed as they came out in large numbers to learn about wildlife at the winter Brazoria Wildlife Refuge Open House.
“I didn’t know this place would have birds and an alligator,” Carter Gore said who was on winter break from elementary school. “I thought the alligator was a statue, I didn’t know that the spikes on his back wouldn’t be so hard, they were kind of soft.”
As more children and adults tend to shy away from outdoor play and adventure, the refuge hopes to encourage them to get out and explore.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t realize the actual diversity of what’s out there,” said Crystal Tobala Biology Professor at Brazosport College. “Some people don’t care or maybe haven’t taken an interest and look into places like the refuge. There are a lot more people now that spend time indoors and other people are afraid of the outdoors too.”
Tobala suggested that if one is afraid to go outdoors and still wants to learn about the environment, then they can take a car tour at the refuge.
“At least you’re safe in your vehicle and you can go look and appreciate what is out there which changes from season to season too,” Tobala said. “I’m looking forward to spring when there are wildflowers.”
During the open house, volunteers give tips on how individuals can respect what could be dangerous out in the wild and try to pinpoint the wildlife that can be safe to be around.
“Most of the animals you come across are more afraid of you than you are afraid of them,” Tobala said. There’s a lot more reasons to be curious about wildlife than to be afraid.”
The Big Slough auto tour is 6.6 miles long and takes visitors around the refuge offering several hikes along the way.
The open house isn’t only intended for kids, adults were enthralled with the alligators too.
“They’re really fascinated with the alligator because it’s all hands on. They can touch it because he has tape around his mouth,” said Ruby Lewis, a board member of Friends of Brazoria Wildlife Refuges.
Visitors could also hold reptiles like a hognose snake. They’re able to analyze owl pellets which are undigested particles that the birds cough up. The fur pelts are important to touch because animals like foxes can’t normally be looked at up close which shows that not everything with fur is the same, Tobala said.
“There’s also monarch butterflies that are wild caught as they’re traveling through.” Tobala said. “They raise the monarchs so they breed and lay eggs and raise the caterpillars up and release the monarchs so in that way it helps them because they were about to become endangered not that long ago.”
To visualize how big certain birds truly are, the refuge also offered a station to measure the length of visitors arms when completely extended. This allowed them to match each individual’s results to a bird with the same wingspan.
“It’s free to come out here, the refuge is open from sunrise to sunset.” said Friends board member Mary Schwartz. “The refuge is set aside in order to provide a safe place for all the migratory birds who fly in from other parts of the country and also for other animals that live here year round.”
Schwartz thinks that people are not appreciating the ecology, environment and other animals right here, local, in their backyard, she said.
There’s always something new occurring at the refuge especially with the migratory population where there are birds coming in and birds coming out all the time.
“When people see the beauty of the different animals like the birds there’s something deep inside of us that appreciates that and wants to take care of it” Schwartz said.
The event is run by volunteers who find it important to teach people about the natural environment and how to conserve it.
Brazoria County residents aren’t the only ones enjoying the open house, residents from different countries and states showed up during the holiday event as well.
“On Monday, we had 43 people come visit and yesterday there were almost 100 people. This time we had a family visiting from Chilé,” Lewis said.
A couple from Houston was visiting the refuge and was astonished by the monarch butterflies that were being showcased.
“It’s fascinating how the monarchs know when they have to travel, it’s incredible,” Sugarland resident Tom Patel said. “We’re big nature lovers. Houston people live a city life. Everywhere you see concrete, buildings, and here you feel good in the fresh air. You can have a nice picnic and relax,”
People can get involved and help the refuge by take a training program to become a master naturalist offered through the state of Texas.
“In order to run things like the refuge, volunteers are heavily needed,” Schwartz said. “You don’t need to be certified to start to volunteer with us but we prefer if they can take the training because we log our hours and then the state gets money for those volunteer hours to do projects within the state. The more people volunteer, the more we can put into conservation efforts.
Visit www.refugefriends.org/volunteer-programs.html if interested in volunteering.
