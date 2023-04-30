Cowboy culture came alive at the Brazoria County fairgrounds during Cowboy Up.
Brazoria County Historical Museum hosted the event, focused on teaching visitors what it meant to be a cowboy in the 1800s, including doing laundry and hand making rope and biscuits.
“It’s interesting learning how to do things the way they used to do it or in different ways of doing it in a less modern way," visitor Ronnie Holcomb said. "It’s just good to come out and learn something new."
The day included representatives from the Houston Blacksmithing Association, members of the Texas A&M AgriLife Education Extension, and individual living history actors, all sharing their field of knowledge, with hands-on activities and demonstrations. The museum's goal included giving visitors a hands-on experience, creating a more in-depth understanding than a regular exhibit would.
“We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers, they make the program,” museum Programs Manager Jennifer Caulkins said. “It’s hands on, it’s not just come listen and leave, it’s come touch this and experience it for yourself. They can go over to the Dutch oven and watch and help cut the biscuits and maybe taste them once they're done. So they learn how things were done on the trail while the cowboys were driving to whether it be Kansas or Oklahoma or what have you.”
Families roamed the fairgrounds, stopping to learn about cowboy hygiene, doing laundry on the frontier taught by the AgriLife Brazoria Achievers, cattle branding from Jack Taylor, or to have a conversation with Governor Hogg about his piece in history.
“I figured I’d bring her out here and come through it, it looked fun. She enjoyed making the biscuits and she watched them wash clothes and just had fun,” Jenny Nowlin who brought young Dottie Boykin said.
Cowboy Up also gave the organizations a chance to show off their skills including a blacksmithing station set up with live demonstrations and examples on display encouraging them to consider picking up the skill as well.
“We’re here to educate the public and keep the art alive,” Houston Blacksmithing Association member Pete Farrell said.
Organizations also took the opportunity to talk about memberships in the hopes to get more people involved and to further educate the community about history.
“Part of our mission is education and that's what we’re doing. We’re trying to generate interest in our club and educate the children on things that we know and experienced,” Brazoria Achievers member Kandy Hill said. “It’s all about the education and sharing your knowledge.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.