ANGLETON — You don’t have to be Einstein to exercise good brain health, and the upcoming annual Brain Fair will present lifestyle choices that maximize brain health through educational and fun exhibits, exercise demonstrations and expert feedback on brain-body connections for everyone.
From 9 a.m. to noon March 25 at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, the Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries will host its 8th annual Brain Fair.
“Originally, because our mission is community education and services for people affected by dementia, people thought we were just an ‘Alzheimer’s Fair,’” Gathering Place CEO Dale Libby said. “The Brain Fair is an educational wellness fair with many exhibitors and experts who are resources for all types of brain disorders.”
Attendees will be able to interact with neurologists Dr. Lyndon Forbes Barnwell and Dr. Blair Krell, and UTMB cardiologist Dr. Q. Cai. They also will see an exhibit of 24 new posters designed for biology classes and physician specialists’ offices.
The Brazoria County Center for Independent Living and CapTel Outreach will demonstrate equipment adapted for people with hearing and vision loss. Billy Gray with the Lake Jackson Lions Club said its vision screening machine not only measures visual acuity but spots disease and disorders of the eye.
Among the other exhibits and vendors, the event will feature the MegaBrain, an 18-foot walk-through exhibit, Libby said. It allows everyone to learn about the central nervous system’s most critical organ from the inside out.
“One exhibit and one expert may be firsts for wellness fairs anywhere,” Libby said.
The unusual expert is Kolby Jackson, a geriatric clinical speech language pathologist.
“Most speech therapists’ practices focus on children’s issues or rehabilitation for adults with stroke, TBI, or swallowing issues. Kolby’s focus is on improving cognition in people with Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease. She has a passion for working with seniors,” Libby said.
After eight years, the Brain Fair has developed a devoted following, showing the community just how important nutrition and exercise can be in supporting brain health in people of every age, he said.
“It can take a while for a new patient to get in to see an experienced specialist, but once a year at Brain Fair, you can grab a cup of coffee, pull up a chair and chat with these popular doctors,” Libby says.
The Brain Fair is free and is open to everyone, he said. The fairgrounds are at 901 S. Downing Road in Angleton.
“We adopted a slogan this year: ‘Optimizing brain health, at any age, at any stage.’ That’s what we hope to help people accomplish.” Libby says.
