Brazosport communities are investing in what is needed to sustain growth while welcoming developers and businesses, such as roads, drainage and other infrastructure.
Lake Jackson’s business growth has been the most visible among the cities that make up Brazosport, but it is not the only one experiencing new commercial and retail operations. Clute is bringing in new business along with its increasing population, Richwood is looking to maintain its infrastructure without hitting residents’ pocketbooks and Jones Creek is hoping to keep its head above water with its major infrastructure project.
LAKE JACKSON
The biggest project on the horizon for the city is the opportunity to partner with TDECU, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said.
The financial institution proposed gifting the city a park and available land for a new library along with building its own new facility behind H-E-B off Oak Drive.
“There’s an opportunity to come up with a win-win here for the credit union and the city and also for the residents,” he said. “It would be a huge building block for some issues such as growth or renewal in the city that could be made into the development of a new police department at a location that would allow for future growth for the police department, and I think it would better serve the community at that location.”
The potential for green space is also exciting since it is a goal of the 20-year master park plan for the city, Rovnovsky said. The desire for green space and a possible amphitheater near the softball fields and outdoor pool aligns with TDECU’s concept, he said.
Council is examining ways to fund the partnership as part of TDECU’s proposal calls for the city to extend Azalea Road to create better access to the park and new TDECU facilities. That likely would cost in excess of $1 million, city officials said.
“What it appears we might be able to do (is adjust) some of the plans that we had for using the half-cent sales tax. It would cause us to delay some projects that are in parks to a later date,” Rovnovsky said. “If we get this green space and amphitheater, that’s going to move us forward in our master plan stuff for the parks 10 years down the road in advance.”
The downtown revitalization project has been a major undertaking and delays in its completion have caused unhappiness from affected businesses, but the end is in sight, the mayor said. Completion is expected this spring, and the benefits will outweigh the sacrifices that had to be made to make it happen, he said.
“I expect that area that we’re revitalizing will end up being the premium location for businesses downtown, if not in the city,” Roznovsky said. “It’s already looking very nice, but when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be a valuable asset for the community and the business community.”
With completion nearing, Roznovsky said he’s already opening the conversation for the next big revitalization project.
“What I’m hoping for is the revitalization of Plantation Drive … and doing some planning to develop a concept just like we did with initial downtown revitalization,” Roznovksy said. “Those all started with an initial concept of what downtown would look like and so that’s something that I would like to see happen for Plantation Drive.
“With investment, we can make Plantation Drive another hub for businesses and retail.”
The sewer plant is showing its age, prompting the city to have outside engineers evaluate what needs to be done so it can serve the community for another decade, he said.
One of the bigger projects the city will undertake is for Lift Station One off Highway 332 by Oak Drive.
“What we’re going to do is instead of repairing, we’re going to basically build a new one beside it because that would be the most cost-effective way to do that,” Roznovsky said. “It’s turned into a multimillion-dollar project just because of the size of it.”
The goal of the city is to get ahead of problems before they become major issues, he said.
While Lake Jackson has seen some of its longtime establishments close recently, residents can expect those vacancies to be filled in the new year. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, owned by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will fill in the spot left behind by Luby’s Cafeteria and Cavender’s signed a lease to take over a section of Brazos Mall.
No new business permits have been approved, but there are many remodels happening across the city, including the Gateway Apartments, Chick-Fil-A, Chuck E Cheese and Starbucks.
CLUTE
ICS General Contractors and Norrell Construction are expanding their locations, Papa Dawgz restaurant is set to launch soon and the city will welcome new retail and food service options at the Woodshore Subdivision in the new year, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
“Doug Kirk, Kevin Rosenbohm and Kyle Devine are leading the charge for a very exciting new development at College Park,” Snipes said. “The concept is to see several restaurants and retail venues develop around the park and play area amenities on the recently cleared section of the development. The lead new restaurant concept is very exciting and unlike anything we have in the Brazosport region.”
The city has a lot going on and is in the middle of several key projects that will directly and indirectly shape Clute’s future, he said.
The wastewater master plan will lay out the plans for the expansion and reconstruction of the water and sewer system going forward, Snipes said. The city is also focusing on its drainage systems after receiving $9.6 million in post-Harvey hazard mitigation funds. The work along Plantation Drive, Dixie Drive, Pin Money Street and Ditch A will be done in conjunction with Lake Jackson and the Velasco Drainage District.
“These projects will benefit the entire region,” Snipes said.
An additional $1.2 million in hazard funding will be used for ongoing drainage functions, he said.
“We are also in the middle of our Livable Centers study which is focused on mobility and also the development of a ‘core’ for Clute,” Snipes said. “Thus far we have more than 1,500 responses to our survey and will be hosting a town hall on Jan. 19 at the Hester Center to take input from the community about how they’d like to see the city develop.”
Some of the city’s planned capital improvement projects are the construction and expansion of its sidewalks and trails, the revitalization of the Bryant Subdivision and the replacement of the police department, he said.
“The city is excited with the growth as it will bring more resources to bear on our infrastructure needs and enhance the overall quality of life for our residents,” he said.
All of the projects are exciting for the city, Snipes said.
“They are all exciting even if it’s ‘just’ replacing sidewalks, clearing a ditch or replacing water lines,” he said. “They are key to making our residents’ lives safer and better, which is why we’re here.”
RICHWOOD
Drainage projects are a top priority for the city in the new year, and grant money will be used to help rehabilitate the north side of the city around Quail Run Drive and Briarcreek Street, which are in pretty rough shape, Mayor Steve Boykin said.
Work also is continuing to upgrade the roads in the Oakwood Shores subdivision and water projects including the North Water Plant, he said.
“Currently, we’re waiting for equipment to come in so we can get that to get that online,” Boykin said. “With the issues that we’ve had over the last few years with COVID and, I guess you could say, the break in manufacturing that’s kind of hit all of us, we’ve got electronics and equipment that it’s gonna take a while for it to get in.”
One of the city’s goals is to use grant funding to purchase generators for the water station. This will help keep the water pressure up and keep the sewers running in the event of a power disruption, he said.
Although the second stage of work for the roads at Oakwood Shores started a couple of months ago, the weather has held up its progress, Boykin said.
The city is looking into another water tower to help stabilize pressure in the city, which will require an engineer to come up with a plan of action. That could be costly and the city will have to rely on grants for the funding, Boykin said.
There are no new businesses or residential or commercial properties coming to the city in the foreseeable future. There’s a hold on any such projects until the water system is in place so that it can handle such a load, he said.
“We’re taking it slow and steady. We’re very mindful of money being spent and what it is spent on and we’re trying to do our best to make sure that we don’t overburden the citizens because we are mostly a bedroom community,” Boykin said, “So that’s why we are constantly seeking grants and additional funding than just trying to raise the taxes each year.”
Jones Creek
Flooding has been a big issue for the village in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Mayor Terry Jeffers said.
“We’re trying to get the Brazos River to stay out of the creek. That’s what’s causing the flooding,” he said. “It’s a battle for engineers and a lot of people, but that’s something that we’re working on.”
The village would like to hire an engineering firm to help with the issue, which will require grant money, Jeffers said.
A new subdivision is being built near the intersection of FM 2004 and Highway 36 that is outside of the village’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, but could benefit Jones Creek by bringing in customers to their convenience stores and children to the school, he said.
