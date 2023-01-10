Infrastructure will continue to be the theme of 2023. Brazoria, Sweeny and West Columbia are all seeking grants to help fund the expensive work of refurbishing, maintaining and upgrading basic city services.
BRAZORIA
The city took on several major projects in 2022 including refurbishing the city water tower, cleaning the wastewater treatment plant and replacing the trunk sewer line. Those projects are either finished or almost complete, including the water tower after seven months of work.
City Manager Sheila Williams is pleased and ready to move on to the next project.
“We’re excited about that because it’s been down a long time,” she said. “It’s all been refurbished and will probably go online this week if not sooner.”
The water tower has been down since May 26, 2021. Originally, city crews and the contractor estimated the tower would be down for four months, but a shortage of materials delayed the work. The loss of the tower led to varying pressures for the city’s water in the short term, but was never dangerous, Williams said.
Additionally, replacement of the trunk sewer line is almost done.
“Our trunk sewer line is projected to be completed early, by the end of January. So, we’re hoping for that to be done and finished,” Williams said.
In October, a new contractor, Matula & Matula, was brought in to finish the work of replacing 2 miles of sewer trunk line to the wastewater treatment plant. Council approved the $1.75 million project over the 2021 summer, but repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the work done by a previous contractor who went bankrupt.
The trunk line spans from the water sewage treatment plant, between East New York Street and CR 797 in the southwestern section of the city. The new line will prevent rainwater infiltration, thereby lessening the load on the aging plant.
In December 2021, the city was notified that it was awarded a $3.1 million grant from the Texas General Land Office to overhaul the wastewater treatment plant, which has had serious problems processing wastewater since at least 2017. Engineering service Strand and Associates oversees the project, which includes draining, cleaning, inspecting and fixing whatever is broken and changing filters.
Mayor Philip Ray said the overhaul is still in the design phase which is 30 percent complete. That 30 percent threshold triggers an environmental study. Once that is complete, more design work will be done, up to 60 percent. Another GLO study will be performed and once approved, work may commence.
“I’m hoping by August we should be going out for bids. Then we will commence work immediately,” Ray said. “My main concern is delays in getting equipment. I’m hoping that once we get final design. We can order certain things that I have a feeling is going to be long lead time. I work in industry and a lot of things are a year out. We were 12 months waiting on a transformer. After the hurricanes hit Florida, now we’re at 23 months. That’s my concern is a long lead time for supplies.”
Ray said the wastewater treatment plant is operating within guidelines currently.
“It’s in spec, but it would be a whole lot nicer if we could get it done so it’s not so delicate. The trunk line is done, and that’ll be a big help. We have to babysit it more than we should have to,” he said.
SWEENY
Water, drainage and streets are top of mind in Sweeny; however, its new city manager has her eyes on some high-impact beautification and revitalization projects in 2023 as well.
The city’s 2019 Water Infrastructure Project, under contract with Texas Pride Utilities, was expected to be completed in 12 months, but 39 months later, contractors are still in town. City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said the project is about 50 percent complete, and residents will see Texas Pride laying the new trunk line down Main Street within the next few weeks.
While awaiting word on a Texas General Land Office grant, city employees are talking to the county about much-needed improvements at the wastewater treatment plant, which went under more than 6 feet of water during Hurricane Harvey. Council is looking at putting up a fillable berm around the plant to protect it from rising floodwaters.
“We are eager to get a determination on a grant from the GLO,” she said.
Perhaps the most exciting topic on the 2023 calendar will be improvements to the community center and library.
“We just had a project kick off for community center/library exterior improvements,” Koskiniemi said.
The project committee wants to hire an artist to paint a mural, then make exterior improvements that include replacement of the metal siding, roof repairs as well as weatherproofing and general clean up on the outside of the building.
Koskiniemi said a future council agenda will include providing more leniency for food trucks and creation of a food truck park.
The loss of a home to fire recently revealed the need for more fire hydrants.
“We will be submitting a Community Development Block Mitigation Grant for additional fire hydrants in an underserved part of town,” she said. “As we saw last Sunday night when the Sweeny Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire, they laid over 500 feet of hose to reach a home which unfortunately was a total loss.”
WEST COLUMBIA
The First Capitol city will continue to concentrate on infrastructure improvements in 2023.
“That’s probably going to be a never-ending focus for small cities,” said West Columbia City Manager Debbie Sutherland. “We are working on any grant we can find for water improvements, streets and drainage.”
She said the city is working on a grant to the Texas Department of Transportation to install sidewalks around West Columbia Elementary School. The city also put in for a hazard mitigation grant for water and sewage lines to the wastewater plant. Sutherland said she also wants to improve the manholes to prevent rainwater infiltration.
Work on water plant 2 at Loggins Street is ongoing. Currently, city crews are constructing a building to house the electronics used at plant 2.
Sutherland said, “The wells and towers all speak to each other electronically so the wells keep the tanks all filled.”
The next phase includes replacing the elevated tank with a larger one, she said.
Work at plant 3, behind H-E-B, will include regular maintenance, such as painting. That work is funded through bonds.
City Council authorized several studies and those have been completed. One study looked at drainage in the northeast portion of town.
“We’re looking at some potential grant opportunities to fund that,” Sutherland said. “The focus for 2023 is to take the studies we have completed — street assessment and drainage and try to find the funds for this. Most times now, they want documentation to substantiate projects you want to undertake. Unfortunately, we are not an entitlement city and so we have to compete. In order to compete, you have to have a good application — information to substantiate your need. We’re hoping by investing in these studies that will give us the edge that we need to get these projects funded.”
Work on widening Highway 36 will continue. Sutherland sat down with state highway department representatives before the end of the year for a preconstruction conference. She was told the contractor would hold a town meeting to update businesses and residents on construction details.
“They should be starting any time,” she said. “The whole goal is to help residents and businesses along 36 prepare for the construction. It’s important for the school to be informed so if they need to make any allowances, they can make plans.”
She said Gulf Coast Christian Center and Columbia Stop Convenience Store shouldn’t experience anything other than disruption. In fact, the convenience store might see more business from workers stopping at the store.
“I know our retail businesses during the Highway 35 widening had more problems,” she said. The impact on Coburn Chiropractic and Walmart will depend on the exact location of on/off ramps.
“It’s hard to imagine little old West Columbia having an overpass, but we’ll be here to help be the liaison with residents to TxDot. We fought this for a long time but were told it’s an evacuation route and there’s no choice. So, we’re trying to make the best of it.”
