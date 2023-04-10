OYSTER CREEK — The City Council approved a special-use permit allowing a RV to be used as a home for the property owner’s mother, citing unique circumstances regarding the placement of the property.
The property at 242 Tamanda Lane is adjoining a current RV park, at the end of a dead-end street with little traffic and is a large, spacious lot, allowing for the home to be set where it would be less egregious to any neighbors, it was argued.
The council previously asked the owners to contact their neighbors to get feedback, which was presented via a petition to the council as nearly unanimously positive. City Secretary Andi Ford indicated letters had also been sent to the adjoining property owners and the city had not received any feedback looking to block the permit.
Concerns were expressed by Councilman Harold Vandergrifft over whether this could create a push for special permits by residents who did not understand the singular causes which influenced the council’s decision.
“It’s not really picking and choosing. They went out, they got the majority signed, they did all the footwork, they held their end of the bargain to make sure they were good neighbors,” Mayor Justin Mills said.
Mills asked City Attorney Larry Boyd if there were any alternatives to the special-use permit. Boyd said that the permit would be necessary, but that the city had made stipulations to avoid being caught in legally questionable circumstances that would allow the permit to continue unimpeded.
“If you’ll look at your packet on the ordinance, the last page of the ordinance is the addendum that has conditions,” Boyd said.
He explained the number of residents was capped at two, only one other RV could be parked on the property and could not be used as a residence and that if the residents or the mother moved, the permit would end automatically without any further action by the city.
“Unlike most permits, this one does not run with the land. It is specific to these people,” Boyd said.
In other business, the council set a special meeting for May 17 to conduct a hearing on the revocation, suspension or requirement of additional conditions regarding a special-use permit for a game room at 3200 FM 523. A game room across from City Hall and the police station was one of two served with warrants last year, alleging illegal payouts had been occurring on the premises.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
