OYSTER CREEK — A third party has declared that the Bulkhead Project, a 600-foot waterfront partition along Oyster Creek Bend from FM 523, was put together in a way that will result in failure.
That’s the crux of a lawsuit filed in 412th District Court by the Oyster Creek Economic Development Corp. against the firm responsible for it, Sample Engineering, which also has done business as John D. Mercer and Associates, and Lynn Engineering, which operates out of Bay City.
Lynn Engineering chose not to comment Monday afternoon.
The suit lays out a history that begins with a $38,000 development contract with both parties in February 2020, with a representative of Sample approving construction plans and drawings in December. Lynn Engineering then took responsibility over it.
The same representative, referred to in the document as Mr. Sheblak, approved change orders in November 2021 and shortly after issued certificates of substantial completion, indicating the project was far enough along to be used for its stated purpose, then final completion.
However, the EDC states in its lawsuit the bulkhead project quickly began to exhibit signs of failure, and it retained another engineering firm, Stiver, to examine it. Stiver had a geotechnical study performed and found what they saw to be troubling, according to the lawsuit.
The suit alleges the design was inadequate for the job at hand, including in the use of timber king piles. Those are used along the centerline of a wide trench, supporting other timbers that run to it from both sides of an excavation, and wale sets, specially treated timbers designed to reinforce vinyl bulkhead materials and keep them straight.
“Stiver reported that the standard design practice for bulkhead design is to have timber wale sets and timber king piles in front of the vinyl sheet pile to ensure the integrity of the structure under service loads. However, as designed by Sample Engineering, Lynn Engineering and Mr. Sheblak, the bulkhead does not have adequate wale sets and king piles,” the suit states.
“Stiver asserts the pile setback distance from the bulkhead is inadequate and the piles do not have satisfactory embedment,” it continues. “Of further note, it appears that the defendants failed to obtain any geotechnical investigation prior to their design and did not seek to understand the soils in which the project was being imbedded.”
The failure, according to Stiver, will likely come in multiple ways related to the materials and installation. This, the suit claims, is due to deficient design, and as such, the suit is being filed for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and professional malpractice.
The plaintiff’s original petition states it is are seeking monetary relief of between $250,000 and $1 million, the amount of which would be set by the court if the EDC prevails.
As the EDC lawsuit moves forward, the concern for many may be what could happen while the details are being handled. Oyster Creek EDC Attorney Laurence Boyd said he would not comment on pending litigation, but affirmed that the EDC was looking at options for having the project redone.
