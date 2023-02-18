OYSTER CREEK — Rumors that the Oyster Creek Volunteer Fire Department had closed down are greatly exaggerated, according to Mayor Justin Mills.
In a discussion at the tail end of their Thursday meeting, it was disclosed by Mills that the department did technically close down, but only for a matter of hours as they restructured and then came back online. Other departments had been contacted ahead of the meeting and were standing by should a fire emergency occur.
“It came from the board. This was a discussion that had been going on with all of us,” Mills said. “The fire department was administratively shut down. We did that at 4 o’clock and reinstated by 7 o’clock.”
It wasn’t even a real shutdown in the opinion of acting Fire Chief Brian Thompson, who pointed out the gear for the department was still at the ready should an emergency have been called during the board’s meeting.
“We moved forward from some things that the city brought to us,” Thompson said. “All five of us met and we made a decision unanimously to remove upper management due to some reasons. We removed them and then gave the rest of the board members — since I am a board member — the option to choose a new interim chief. They chose me to be the new interim chief. I came in and cleaned some things up. I let some personnel go. I was available the entire time this was going on, so that’s why I say we didn’t really shut down at all.”
The changes decided on require turning over the board in the upcoming weeks, Thompson said.
Mills, who is not a member of the fire board, implied the action was needed to maintain the department’s quality moving forward after former chief Mark Westmoreland retired.
The department roster has halved the current membership from a dozen to six, not counting Mills, who also volunteers with them. Those six firefighters are department veterans and there’s a reason for that, Mills and Thompson said.
“We had fielded a number of complaints on operations and we looked into it and made the changes,” Mills said.
Those complaints mainly centered around what was seen as unprofessional behavior on the part of some of the younger members of the department, such as mistreatment of equipment and misuse of the fire station.
“It was liability issues,” Mills said.
While a restructuring took place, Mills said no equipment or vehicle titles changed hands, indicating the station remained city-owned and the trucks belong to the nonprofit department. The Public Works director moved the physical titles from the station to the City Hall safe.
The department will look to expand the roster of firefighters to the previous level, the mayor said. In the meantime, Thompson said a decision was made to cancel the department’s annual crawfish boil fundraiser, but they would continue the gun raffle that had already started and were hoping to have their usual barbecue fundraiser.
“I would put it that the past is the past and we are looking forward to moving forward,” Thompson said.
In other business, the council agreed to move forward with annexing more than 40 acres north of the city across from Oyster Creek Municipal Park along Highway 523, which also included the extension of water and sewer to the property. The land has in the past been looked at as a likely area for a housing development, but those planned stalled in the spring of 2020.
While official action could not be taken Thursday night, council members were in favor of the idea, using money which had been earmarked for the project over a number of years by the Economic Development Corporation. The annexation and related project is expected to reappear as an action item at the next meeting.
One of the reasons for moving the project forward now was to do it while they had the money and before the price of doing so would go up even further, Mills said. An opportunity had been in place years ago to cross the creek at a fraction of its current cost before regulation changes removed the option, he said.
Lastly, the council changed the TML Health Benefit waiting period for city employees, which had been adjusted due to changes in TML’s policies.
The city had voted to change the waiting period to 90 days and any additional days until the first of the next month. They were told that this was also against the insurance provider’s policies, so they voted to change the waiting period to the first day of the next month after an employee had been working for 60 days.
