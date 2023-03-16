CLUTE
Parents might remember hitting an arcade to play a game of Pac-Man well into the 1990s. Some might have even gotten to experience the beloved sit-down version where two players could gobble down power pellets and pizza at the same time. However, not many kids today can say the same.
Maybe that’s part of why the Clute branch of the Brazoria County Library System decided to let them experience Pac-Man for real.
The character has been around since 1980, followed by spin-off titles, home versions, cartoons, a breakfast cereal and appearances in the popular Nintendo Super Smash Brothers series, but the original game is still the best known and that’s what the library used as the basis of their game.
After setting up a game course on the floor with masking tape, Youth Specialist Katherine Luce laid down paper balls and beanbags along the paths. Attending kids received cutouts to hang from around their necks to play as either Pac-Man or one of the famous ghosts that tries to get the large-mouthed, yellow disc of a character before he can get them.
That happened when “Pac-Man” picked up a beanbag, forcing the players with ghosts dangling in front of them to flip them around to the familiar blue hue that shows the tables have turned.
The idea for the event Tuesday afternoon came from the Angleton branch, Luce said, where it had been tried before. It’s one of many events the library had planned for Spring Break week when parents are often looking for something to do with their children.
“I’d wanted to do it for awhile. We usually do a program about every month like this, and I thought it seemed like a really good idea for spring break. Usually we get a couple more people than we usually do during that,” Luce said, estimating more than a dozen children, plus parents, had shown up.
Luce has been in her job for just over a year while she’s been with the library system for about four, also working at Lake Jackson and Freeport.
Being the library, they didn’t let an opportunity go by without being able to tie the game in with books, putting a cart on the side of the room where kids grabbed comics and novels based on familiar video game franchises including The Legend of Zelda, Minecraft and Plants vs. Zombies.
One attendee who grabbed a couple of Pokemon volumes was Gwen Luce, a 7-year-old who said she was having a lot of fun trying to navigate the narrow routes and that she came to the library at least once a week.
Becca Meservy brought her three kids, age 10, 8 and 5, to play toward the end of a busy day. At one point, she got to take on the role of the title character against her boys as ghosts.
“We know that the Clute Library — and the Lake Jackson Library, too — they always have great activities and we figured we’d go check it out. My boys love video games and this is a fun way to not be on the couch and play video games,” Meservy said.
If you missed Pac-Man, there’ll be more opportunities for activities as the year progresses, Katherine Luce said.
“We have a weekly story time,” she said. “We usually have a teen program once a month. We usually do a program that’s a little bit closer to this age group once a month and then in the summer we’ll have performers come, we’ll have crafts, we’ll have an opening and closing party — we’ll usually have something about every week during the summer.”
