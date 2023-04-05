DANBURY
At the start of the school year, Arthur Miller sat in the back of Rebekah Pearson’s Ag class and didn’t appear to be enjoying himself, the adviser said. He might have looked disconnected, but he was soaking up all the information she was offering.
Miller won first in class at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, surprising himself and Pearson.
A few weeks before the county show, Miller approached Pearson and explained he wanted to show something at the Houston show. After finding out the only openings were rabbits, he said, “Let’s do it.”
“It kind of shocked me when he said he wanted to show something. He jumped in with both feet and hasn’t stopped since,” Pearson said.
Not only did he place at the county, but he also participated in the calf scramble, where he got the first catch.
Calf scrambles are a tradition in Texas county and state fairs. Typically teams of students will attempt to catch and halter one of the calves released in the arena. The participant catching a calf is required to halter it and lead it across the finish line.
He received a certificate for a heifer valued at $750 at the county level, $1,700 at the rodeo and a belt buckle that he wears daily for his effort.
“I’m happy to have gotten the buckle, and I’ll be getting a heifer for next year,” he said.
Jody Spillers and Aliyah Davis also scrambled and caught at Houston, each earning a check.
Flash forward to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, one of the most coveted events for FFA and agriculture students. Miller entered two Rex rabbits in the competition.
Rex rabbits are a breed of show rabbits which are typically large and very soft, often described as velvety.
People have used them as meat for a long time; however, that is not as common as it used to be.
After raising the two rabbits, he looks forward to raising a heifer.
Danbury’s agriculture program has seen an increase in student participation in the past few years, Pearson said, with about 60 participating this year.
Students who are enrolled have access to all agricultural amenities and clubs.
FFA is a club that pushes the benefits of agriculture. Students who participate are encouraged to develop their professional and social skills.
The students involved can show animals such as rabbits and cattle or weld barbecue pits among other activities. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo allows all students to showcase their talents.
Miller wasn’t the only student to represent Danbury Ag this year. Several other students put their hearts into their projects, and though they didn’t win first place, they still brought home a prize.
Many of the students showed heifers, including Jacob and Jody Spillers, and Jenna Jennings, who placed third in her class.
Isabel Moon showcased her skills with her market goat and Vanessa Gonzalez showed a breeding rabbit.
Miller, Filipp and Davis were on the Committee Tours team this year at Houston, and through their professionalism and knowledge, were able to take home second place for this competition.
Committee tours are a way for students to teach children about all the animals in the holding area.
These kids come on field trips to NRG Stadium for tours through the agriculture venture area and taught about the animals involved in livestock showing.
The team is judged on how well they present the area and how they interact with the parents and children.
They did work, Pearson said.
“They worked really hard and I’m proud of them,” she said. “Second in the tours is really impressive.”
