WEST COLUMBIA — “Howdy!”
If your first instinct to reading that is to reply with a “howdy” of your own, you may be a graduate of Texas A&M University.
The graduates, or Aggies, gathered together at the West Columbia Heritage Hall on Friday for the annual Aggie Muster and not even technical difficulties could shake the alumni’s spirits. As the sound system sputtered in and out while playing the Aggie War Hymn, the crowd joined arms and sang along without missing a beat, not needing the accompaniment.
It was one of many ways that the Texas A&M graduates displayed their maroon and white pride for the event, which always falls on San Jacinto Day. It’s only one part of the incredible number of school traditions assembled since its founding in 1876.
“This is one of our dearest traditions, so the fact that they’ve given me the opportunity to speak at it — I take that very seriously,” keynote speaker State Representative Cody Vasut said. He also shared that he was honored and humbled to be able to make a presentation for his fellow Aggies.
It’s an event he makes a real effort to attend every year.
“I’ve been to A&M and down here — probably the most interesting one I’ve been to was probably in D.C. We were on vacation and stopped in and did Muster with our Aggies in DC,” Vasut said. “I think it just goes to show that it doesn’t matter where you are, whenever you gather together with people who went to A&M, you’ve got something in common and you feel right at home.”
Surfside Beach City Attorney Patton Ritter lended a hand during the event. He is a partner at BTR Law who sponsored the event, along with Ally bank.
“I can go up to anybody in this room and talk with them and have something in common the second we talk to each other,” Ritter said.
The sponsorships are a new development, tying into the Brazoria County A&M Club’s reception of 501c3 tax status, Club President Reagan Martin said. He also said that they were going to do their best to help what is now the most heavily attended school in the nation have more students from Brazoria County by increasing the number of scholarships they provide next year from two to five.
One thing that makes the Muster unique is the range of attendees from current students to people who graduated decades ago.
“Your best stories are going to be from your old-timers who’ve been here since 5:15,” event organizer Cynthia Ericson said.
Alum John Spoor, an agriculture engineering major, has attended the event for decades. This year he was part of two generations of his family to be at the event.
“I guess I started in 1971 and I think I’ve missed two over that time and I can’t recall why, but I think I missed two in 50-something years,” he said. “This is a great tradition A&M has for fellow Aggies to meet new Aggies.”
The camaraderie continued from beginning to end as the alumni decided to forgo the background music altogether and put the closing song, “The Spirit of Aggieland” out in full acapella as the gathering wound down.
With poems, songs, scholarships and a remembrance of the Aggies lost over the last year, they remembered their college days and alma mater in the manner prescribed — as the Texas Aggie Magazine said in 1923, “If there is an A&M man in one hundred miles of you, you are expected to get together, eat a little, sup a little, and live over the days you spent at the A&M College of Texas.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.