BRAZORIA
From birth to death to resurrection, witness the life of Jesus Christ as told through music and dance in “The Promise.”
The Brazoria Passion Play is a dramatic theatrical performance about the life of Jesus hosted by the Brazoria First Baptist Church. It is a standing tradition in the community, drawing in crowds that pack the church every night, and it’s back this weekend.
“We want to share Jesus and share the Gospel in a unique and different way and try to bring the life of Jesus to life, bring the Bible to life,” said Worship Pastor Kevin Martin, who is directing the production.
“The Promise” starts off with Grandpa telling the story of Jesus, portrayed by Barrett Langham, to his grandkids and goes through his life, from the prophecy of his birth to his crucifixion and his resurrection.
“It’s a little bit intimidating, that’s for sure, because you’re trying to portray someone who led a perfect life, so I mean, obviously, there’s going to be a little bit of pressure attached to it,” Langham said.
Starting rehearsals and preparations for the play early in the year, the show is a very large part of the culture of the church, having been something they’ve put on for 30 years it has become a very large event. It features more than 85 cast members on the large, detailed stage — including a live donkey — and countless members off stage helping make the show run, including six ladies hand-making the costumes every year.
It has become a time-consuming, yet beloved, effort.
“It’s a form of worship for us. It’s a time for us to worship and also give back the gifts that God gave us in music and in theater and the arts,” Martin said.
The cast is a mix of everybody in the church, with some of the oldest and some of the youngest, all rallying, some even fighting the fear of stage fright, to get on stage, sing and dance, and tell the story of Christ for the community.
“Just being able to see how they enjoy showing their giftedness, it’s really beautiful,” Youth Pastor Joe Johnson said.
Although the production is put on by the First Baptist Church, the cast isn’t made up of just its members. A good number of the cast are from other churches in the area, joining in on presenting the story.
“That’s our vision is to have it be a communitywide thing. It’s not just about First Baptist Church, it’s about sharing Jesus with others,” Martin said. “We love welcoming other people to come in and share their talents with us in doing this.”
The Passion Play might have been happening for several decades now, but “The Promise” is a new story that was brought in a few years ago by Martin, who found his way to the Passion Play because he saw the outpouring of love from the community toward the show.
“I heard about the status of people knowing about it and the excitement of the community, and that’s what drew me here to be a part of it,” Martin said.
The church aims to draw more people in to see the show each year and instill understanding and hope away from the performance. That is their only mission — sharing the story of Christ.
“It’s a time to offer hope to those who don’t have hope in the world and are seeking something new and we want to let them experience Jesus,” Martin said. “Our hope is that when they’re sitting in the audience, it’s not just they’re coming to see a play, but they’re actually drawn into the story and they become a part of the story and it makes Christ alive to each one of them.”
“The Promise” will be presented at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Sunday and at 2 p.m. Saturday. Doors open 45 minutes before curtain time. Friday will have an interpreter present for those in the audience who are hearing impaired, and Saturday is senior adult day for audience members who aren’t able to drive later in the evening to see the show. Admission for all performances is free.
“You can tell people that God loves, Jesus loves you, and everything but for it to be vividly portrayed, that is different,” Senior Pastor Greg Smith said.
