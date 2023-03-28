LAKE JACKSON
Half of the participants of the Brazoria County SPCA Shelter Slumber Pawty woke up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. The other half was a bit more sleepy, but all had a good time as the animal welfare nonprofit exceeded its $30,000 fundraising goal and getting 10 animals into their forever homes.
Starting at noon Saturday, about 20 participants were partnered with a canine or feline at either the SPCA shelter on 141 Canna Lane and the Mad Cattery in downtown Lake Jackson. The event was part of an international initiative with more than 30 shelters from the U.S. and Canada participating to raise money for the animals.
Many of the participants are self-proclaimed animal lovers who just wanted to share in the experience of being with the animals, they said.
“What this does is allow us to do the only fundraiser that involves the animals themselves. Second of all, it gives the community an idea of what our shelter staff deals with every day,” SPCA of Brazoria County President Beate Damm said.
The event began with a hot dog kickoff party and continued with whipped cream art created by both human and four-legged volunteers, with the masterpieces then put up for auction. A glow-stick dance party and a goodnight story time with members of the public reading to the participants followed.
Everyone ate well while there, with On The River donating dinner, La Madeline donating breakfast, Chicken Salad Chick providing lunch and Nothing Bundt Cakes sending dessert. Sunday morning began with newspapers and donuts.
“You couldn’t have had better participants,” Damm said. “Everybody was so easy-going, nobody complained about anything.”
Lake Jackson resident Mike Fulton was with his new furry friend Sunday, Thatcher, who took a little while to warm up to him, he said.
“When they brought him out, that’s the first time I’d ever met him,” Fulton said. “He’s very friendly and he’s stronger than I thought he was. It took about an hour and a half — never any aggression — for him to completely trust me. But once he rolled over on his back and I rubbed his belly, a whole different dog, wanted to be with me.”
Thatcher is a total companion dog who is trained to sit, stay and lie down, a perfect dog for the outdoorsman. He’s a completely different dog when he’s not in the kennel, Fulton said.
The sad part of Thatcher’s story is he has lived in the shelter for nearly a year since June 2022, SPCA employee Chelsea Williams said.
The shelter routinely deals with being overcapacity. As of Sunday, there were 298 animals being housed in either the Mad Cattery or the main shelter. The shelter is supposed to house about 80 animals and they’ve had to double up the kennels to fit the animals brought in. The Mad Cattery’s capacity is 120 but currently has about 200 cats.
“It’s tough times right now. We have adoptions but they come back,” Williams said. “It takes a good two weeks for a dog to decompress in your house. … A dog is a lifetime commitment. It’s like a child. They have to make sure they’re ready for it.”
Fulton enjoyed the event and didn’t plan to get much sleep, he said, although by the end of the night, Thatcher stayed close to him in the kennel.
“I didn’t come here for the sleep. I think it’s enjoyable when you can get here,” Fulton said. “These guys do so much for the community and really it’s a thankless job. I don’t think people realize how much work is being done in this building.”
The night went wonderful for participants Suzanne Coots and Onyx.
Onyx was part of a litter that had been dumped in the back of the shelter with her three siblings. While the other puppies were adopted, Onyx remained at the shelter. After finally being adopted, she was left at the dog park and returned to the shelter. She’s kind of had a rough go of it and is looking for a good home, Coots said.
“I never in my mind or heart felt like she wouldn’t be a good partner for this weekend,” she said. “The only problem she had was she took over my sleeping bag and I slept in the doggy bed.”
Mackenzie Baron, daughter of Julie Baron, the shelter manager who died last year, volunteered as a participant for the event. She did it in her mother’s memory and to continue the hard work and dedication that is her legacy, she said.
Wearing matching pajamas with her doggy partner, Sid, Baron described him as a 65-pound lap dog who was just looking for attention and love.
“In the environment of the shelter … it’s tons of dogs and it can get really loud. In the kennels, they do have beds and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, it’s a place for them to stay and it’s not a warm bed next to a cozy fire as you can imagine,” Baron said. “But it can get stressful for these rescue dogs. … When these dogs get to get out of the shelter and get adopted or fostered or even if it’s just a doggy day out, it really provides them the opportunity to de-stress.”
Just offering the animals human interaction can make a huge difference in their lives, she said.
The Slumber Pawty was a success and will definitely become an annual event, Shelter Director Nicole Hardesty said.
“What went well that I was concerned about was everybody staying in the kennels because our shelter’s so old and it’s in sort of disrepair. I was concerned about putting people in the kennels, but they were all good sports,” Hardesty said. “They all brought a lot of bedding and supplies to make their little area comfy and cozy and they were all very content. That kind of relieved me and made me realize that I don’t have to be so worried about the fact that they’re sleeping in a kennel and that this is what they signed up for.”
Hardesty says she was impressed with each of the participants and their willingness to be good sports.
In total, the shelter raised $33,053, ranking the Brazoria County SPCA second nationally for the event. They also received an additional $1,000 for having the most unique donors.
Four cats and six dogs were adopted during the event.
Money raised goes straight to the shelter’s operation account, more enrichment for the animals and more transportation to get animals adopted out, Hardesty said.
