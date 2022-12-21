FREEPORT — A complaint against City Councilman Jeff Peña saying he is responsible for a hostile work environment was aired in public at the insistence of the councilman.
The complaint stems from an incident following the Nov. 7 council meeting in which Peña had an agitated confrontation with City Secretary Betty Wells, a 17-year employee of the city.
Video transmission had continued on the city’s Facebook Live account following the meeting, where they are broadcast for the community. The microphones were not on for the entire length of the video as the chambers cleared, and the footage, while not featuring complete audio, does show the front end of Peña’s confrontation with Wells and him referring to his meeting documentation as “half-assed.”
Mayor Brooks Bass read aloud a copy of the complaint letter after several attempts to do so were interrupted by Peña. This was a theme for the discussion as Bass and Peña continually came to verbal blows. Peña insisted the video of the event exonerated him, despite the loss of audio and intimated the lack of audio was intentional.
“This is just really a smear campaign and an attempt to disparage my name, my reputation in hopes to discourage people from voting for me if I run for reelection. And for that matter, just discredit me,” said Peña, who announced his plan to seek reelection to the Ward A seat prior to the regular agenda beginning.
“This is not what we’re supposed to be doing,” he said. “We’re supposed to be paving streets, building parks, helping families live better lives in Freeport, not having to go and defend personal attacks against me because people don’t like that I ask questions for transparency. That I ask questions about balanced budgets. This is all just a big attempt for me to be silenced.”
Bass denied Peña’s allegations and attempted to reign in the chaos as he and Wells were repeatedly interrupted by the councilman.
“This is something that should be taken seriously and we’ve tried to take it seriously, and that’s why it’s here in front of you today,” Bass said. “Certainly, initially, we wanted to try to take care of this in executive session, but Councilman Peña, as the accused, has a right to have it in open session if that’s what he so wants.”
With Peña taking the complaint public, Wells addressed the council, all of whom at least partially witnessed the event in question. Wells said she was not typically the type of person to register a complaint due to her distaste for conflict and largely reiterated the contents of her letter, stating Peña “became angry and started cussing and called me a liar.”
“Councilman Peña’s use of profanity, aggressiveness towards me, belittling me and attacking my integrity in front of the public and other council members had me in tears, which led to further embarrassment,” Wells’ letter reads.
She also stated she had been contacted by multiple officials and residents who witnessed the exchange — in person and online — including by Councilman Mario Muraira who she said apologized for Peña’s behavior. Multiple members, including Wells, indicated they thought Peña was joking with her until his demeanor made it clear he was serious.
Peña never outright denied his actions that led to the complaint, but sought to defend himself by insinuating Wells was deliberately withholding information from his agenda packets that everyone else involved in the meeting received.
“It’s a repeated event. We have so many recordings of videos of me asking not only Councilman Bass, but also Mr. Olson and Mr. Kelty for parts of the packet,” Peña said.
“If my binder is missing documents on a regular basis, it would be fair for me to ask you about that, because you are the ones that put them together.”
Wells insisted Peña gets the same documents as all of the other council members and officials, suggesting Peña’s frustrations may stem from him misplacing documents due to his insistence on receiving a packet put together differently than the rest of the council. She said this was due to him wanting it to be clipped together with dividers because of his unwillingness to return the city-purchased binders the rest of the council uses for their agenda information.
“The only difference between Councilman Peña’s and the rest of council’s is his was clamped, which is how he requested it in the very beginning,” Wells said.
There were other documents Peña said were related to, among other things, City Manager Tim Kelty’s job performance and reports regarding former Councilman Troy Brimage, which he said were not provided at his request.
Peña suggested Wells was not the only official conspiring against him, leveling charges against Bass and Kelty, both of which he has had a contentious relationship with in the past, often butting heads with Bass over Peña’s discussions falling into verboten topics from closed session and lengthy attempts to have Kelty removed from his position.
Peña had previously tangled with Bass in the same meeting, first when he spoke during citizen comments in which he said he was making a preemptive statement.
“I believe that we will witness a continuation of an ongoing campaign by our City Manager Tim Kelty and supported by, what I believe, is Mayor Bass, to injure me politically by pursuing politically frivolous claims that place the city at risk, legally,” Peña said, requesting the item be moved to open session and labeling the charge as a “charade of discussions.”
Bass did not respond to those charges, as per the rules of citizen comments. However, there was also argument over an attempt to award a contract for road improvements near the levee for safety reasons with the return of an agenda item that had failed to go forward the previous month, despite the item previously being approved and coming in under the set budget.
The new action would have seen the road coming out of the T-dock area altered in order to allow for visibility coming over a hill next to a playground at a cost of about $42,000. It previously had included the widening of the road.
Peña and Muraira both tried to change the motion, either through amendment or tabling, bringing up Peña’s pet issue of a levee jogging trail. The ensuing vote resulted in the motion failing again in a tie, a fact Bass brought up multiple times over the course of the remaining meeting.
In discussion regarding the complaint, Peña continued to try to paint it as an attempt by Bass to curry political favor, to which Bass repeatedly reminded Peña he ran as one-term mayor and had no intentions of returning to the office once he finished his term.
There were also words for acting City Attorney Mark Olson, coming from what has been characterized as another hot mic incident at what was supposed to be the Dec. 5 meeting. Bass, Kelty and Olson were on camera discussing the city’s options and responsibilities in regards to Peña’s actions and if they could require censure as they waited for Peña and Muraira to appear. The two failed to attend the meeting, the first in which the topic of Wells’ complaint was scheduled to be discussed in closed session. Their absence resulted in the council not having a quorum and requiring a special meeting to address time-sensitive issues before year’s end.
Earlier in the evening, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Pam Dancy expressed displeasure of Olson’s comments during the footage and how they portrayed the two councilmen. Olson and Bass speculated the councilmen’s absence could have been related to the Wells complaint being on the agenda.
Despite this, Peña sought to try to take control of the meeting from Bass after the night’s lengthy closed session ended by trying to have Olson preside over the topic of discussion, a duty Olson said he could perform if council elected for him to do so, but one which would be highly unusual. This gambit failed in a tie with Peña and Muraira voting “Aye.”
Peña also attempted to charge Kelty and Olson with putting the city in legal jeopardy with their allowance of the phrase “hostile workplace” on the council’s agenda, despite not naming Peña or Wells in the executive session agenda listings. Olson and Bass, both practicing attorneys, did not regard the wording as an issue.
Earlier in the discussion, Muraira expressed regret over how the complaint was handled.
“I did witness the event take place, but I feel like this could have been taken care of in-house. It didn’t have to come out in the public the way it’s going,” Muraira said. “I’m clarifying that the City Manager, City Secretary, Mr. Peña, ya’ll could have worked on this situation in City Hall.”
As the meeting tipped over into its fourth hour, Peña requested adjournment with Cain seconding before Kelty could continue with the item. The three councilmen voted for ending the meeting with Bass voting against.
It is unknown if further discussion on Wells complaint will take place at a future meeting.
There appears to be a common denominator with all the in-fighting with Freeport City Council, and that would be Mr. Pena!
