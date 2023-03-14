Councilman Jeff Peña once again expressed frustration over what he sees as unfair treatment over his submission of agenda items at the regular Freeport City Council meeting.
There were five items that he had tried to have included in the meeting on March 6, that were not included as he had desired, Pena said.
One of those items was listed for executive session after discussion with the City Attorney and two others that were included as updates in the meeting’s regular work sessions to discuss a concrete project and the number of repairs and utility outages the city had experienced due to outside contractors.
Peña blamed City Manager Tim Kelty and city staff for what he saw as favoritism or politics in determining the agenda and saying he had not received sufficient response as to why.
“I feel there was a bit of insubordination in that particular regard,” Peña said.
One of the items, related to former councilman Troy Brimage, had been discussed by Kelty and David Olson of acting City Attorneys Olson and Olson as needing to be relegated to executive session due to continuing litigation.
Mayor Brooks Bass pointed out that Peña had exceeded the number of items that could be requested, and explained that, of his items, most ended up in executive session or elsewhere on the agenda.
“Mayor, I appreciate you reminding me about the ordinance. I’m very clear on it because I’ve been on the losing end of putting agenda items on the agenda for council,’ Peña said. “But let me ask you a quick question. Mayor, were you consulted on this particular matter before the agenda was released on Friday?”
Bass conceded to a discussion he had about what could be allowed on the open agenda regarding one item as the head of the meeting. Peña said that showed an issue with the process when it came to his submissions with Councilman Mario Muraira.
“It’s not happenstance. It’s clear. It’s very clear,” Peña said. “The problem is that we have not only just a breakdown in communication, and I feel like a broken record, we have a breakdown in trust and so when myself and Councilman Muraira don’t get communication from either staff or from Olson’s office and then I come into the meeting and I understand that you’ve had a consultation about it, and you didn’t even have a part in it, then that just really makes me feel like, wow, there’s two city councils up here — one that the city staff serves and one that the city staff doesn’t serve.”
Kelty addressed Peña’s complaints within his own work session, saying that the councilman had put in requests which lacked proper documentation just before the noon Tuesday deadline last week while he was in Austin as part of the Brazoria County Day activities in the capital.
“I’ve grown very weary of the games that Councilman Peña is trying to play to villainize me and city staff and, members of council,” Kelty said “As the City Attorney has told him on more than one occasion — the city council, as a body, acts and has control over city policy and budget matters, but as an individual, he really has little more authority than an individual citizen of Freeport.”
Because of his involvement with Brazoria County Day, Kelty said he had given Peña an additional day to provide the required memos and packet information for inclusion in the agenda, despite the charter requirements. But he did not receive that information, with Peña saying he would get it in shortly before the publishing of the agenda on Friday afternoon by City Secretary Betty Wells, which state law stipulates must be available at least 72 hours before a meeting.
“Time and time again you wait until the last minute to send me items you want on the agenda and you send those requests without the required memo and supporting documents that are supposed to be included with that request,” Kelty said, saying he received five items at 11:11 a.m. on Tuesday. “Your response was to say, Ms. Wells does not need to post until Friday at 5 p.m. so you’ll try to get them soon enough so as not to make her miss her posting deadline. I’m sorry, but her deadline is really irrelevant.”
The Freeport Charter, as adopted and amended in the last year, states that a councilman can submit up to four items for the agenda and must include a memo explaining the items in plain language, and documents for the agenda packet so that the rest of council may review the agenda ahead of time.
Regardless of Peña’s feelings on the matter of the agenda, the matter of his business dealings in purchasing the former Boys and Girls Club building downtown seemed to be laid to rest after a final report was issued from the independent law firm hired to look into both he and former Councilman Troy Brimage after the council had been unsatisfied with the investigations provided by then-City Attorney Chris Duncan.
The item being excluded from the agenda for open session upset Peña, but Olson and Bass pointed out it was put into executive session prior to release due to the fact that an attorney, Charles Zech, had conducted the investigation.
“The intention of putting this on was to see if Mr. Zech had any additional information he would like to discuss,” Olson said. “He is not here tonight — I talked to him this morning — he has zero problem with making this a public document.”
The report, released to the public Wednesday, was not fully disclosed at the meeting, but following executive session, Bass declared that evidence had not been found to conclusively determine that Peña had received an unfair advantage in his purchase of the property due to his position on the EDC. This put a period on one of the two active investigations the council was conducting.
