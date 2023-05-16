FREEPORT — Election time can bring flashbacks to the Five Man Electrical Band’s hippie anthem from 1971 — “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Blocking out the scenery, breakin’ my mind.”
In Freeport, signs weren’t just crowding each other on public land as local candidates jockeyed for the eyes of residents, but they’ve become a source of litigation against the city.
In February, a tempest flared regarding the removal of some of City Council candidate Karla Clark’s campaign signs during the special election for Ward D. Clark filed a police report regarding what she saw as a theft, which led to some back and forth between herself and at least one other candidate’s supporters. However, it was City Manager Tim Kelty and other employees who had been involved, saying the signs were removed because of their placement in city rights-of-way.
Now, Councilman Jeff Peña, in addition to his lawsuit against the Board of Adjustments, has sued the city, claiming that he has suffered “irreparable injury” because some of his signs from this month’s election — in which he emerged a winner against two other candidates — were removed in a manner he refers to as “arbitrary and biased enforcement of the capricious rules created by Tim Kelty.”
The enforcement of the removal of signs from city property, Peña claims, was practiced in a biased manner against candidates who are disfavored by Kelty and other City Hall employees.
“Tim Kelty has publicly indicated that he disfavors Plaintiff’s service as the Ward A representative on City Council,” the suit reads.
When reached Monday, Kelty declined to comment, citing the active litigation.
Peña, the Ward A representative, has had multiple clashes with Kelty and other Freeport employees, calling for the city manager’s removal on multiple occasions, as well as the possible firings of, among others, Assistant City Manager Lance Petty and Building and Code official Kacey Roman. At one point, he was censured over his verbal treatment of City Secretary Betty Wells, which induced him to draw up censure motions against Kelty, Wells, Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain.
Kelty had reportedly given candidates warnings if their promotional materials were located outside of the area in which they were traditionally allowed, providing a 48-hour window to be relocated. The suit alleges the warnings were not equitably issued.
The suit, dated April 28, seeks a restraining order against the city and Kelty from “removing, altering, defacing or damaging any political sign in Freeport” as well as keeping the city from issuing citations or making any written or verbal statements regarding the placement of political signs.
An ordinance which would define the city’s rules for sign placement was listed on the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting, which could eliminate future controversy. The city’s current ordinances, as listed, prohibit the placement of signs based on state law.
“Campaign signs currently are only allowed to be placed on properties with the property owner’s consent. The City of Freeport has never allowed them to be placed on City Property, but has traditionally allowed them to be placed around the Library Polling place during early voting and on election day,” the agenda background information reads.
“During the last election, the traditional allowance was stretched beyond what had been previously considered acceptable, and it was recommended that the city adopt specific regulations by ordinance that delineate the practice.”
If adopted, the map would set a boundary as a grassy area up to 40 feet south of the library parking lot. The other boundary would be to the west between the parking lot and Highway 288, near the neighboring police headquarters. The park entry roads off Highway 288 and Avenue A are also recommended in the mapping, within a span of 10 feet.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.