LAKE JACKSON — A federal lawsuit filed by a photographer against Lake Jackson and several of its current and former police officers has been settled, court documents show.
Details of the settlement have not been made public.
Rolando Reyes of Richwood sued Officers Johnny Cagle, O. Mendoza, Randal Ryan and Justin Nesrsta, and the City of Lake Jackson in U.S. District Court in Galveston after his arrest at an accident scene March 4, 2022. The lawsuit claimed Reyes’ civil rights were violated when officers ordered he stop video recording officers who responded to an accident.
In a social media message, Reyes declined to share any details of the agreement but said the case to him was about protecting his rights.
“That day I was simply trying to highlight a hot spot for accidents. But when an officer told me that taking photographs was illegal, well, I stood my ground,” Reyes wrote. “Too many people fought hard for the rights we have. So I don’t let just anyone trample those rights. The First Amendment means the world to me.”
With the settlement, mediated by federal Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon, all of the claims are dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown signed off on the settlement Wednesday, but there are no documents in the case file laying out any terms of the agreement.
Vicki Murray, administrative secretary for the city of Lake Jackson, said city officials had not seen the settlement terms as of Thursday afternoon. The Texas Municipal League, which provides the city’s liability insurance, was putting the settlement paperwork together and had not provided it as yet, she said.
“We’re glad we were able to reach an agreement,” Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said. “We’re glad we were able to put this behind us without a long, drawn-out process and will work to improve.”
The attorney representing the city, Joseph Alan Callier of Houston, was out of his office until Monday and did not respond to an email requesting information and comment. Reyes’ attorney, Brandon Jay Grable of San Antonio, did not return a phone message Thursday.
Ramon G. Viada III, who represented Cagle and Mendoza, said there is no written document with the settlement’s terms.
“My only comment is that the City’s self-insurance fund did agree to fund a settlement of the case on behalf of the City and my two officer clients, and Mr. Reyes and his lawyer agreed to that settlement offer,” Viada said via email.
Reyes, who started the private social media group Brazoria County News in September 2020, stood in a grassy area near the frontage road adjacent to Brazos Mall near Starbucks taking video of the accident cleanup when Cagle approached him, according to evidence filed in the case.
Mendoza, in a court filing, said he intervened as the officer in charge at the accident scene and asked Reyes to move further away from the highway. He feared Reyes and other bystanders could be hit by vehicles exiting Highway 288 and having to navigate around the damaged vehicles and debris and wanted Reyes to film from a safer location, his court declaration states.
“I asked Reyes what he was doing, and he answered ‘I’m taking photography.’ I answered ‘Not here, not right now, okay,’ to which he responded, ‘What are you going to do if I don’t stop?’” Mendoza’s said in his declaration. “I then said, ‘Look, all I’m asking is that you go over there,’ gesturing toward Officer Cagle’s parked vehicle, 20-30 feet away. I never told him he could not photograph, only that he had to move. Reyes still refused to move.”
The exchange with Cagle escalated and the officer then took Reyes to the ground and attempted to handcuff him, Mendoza said in his declaration. Mendoza assisted with handcuffing Reyes, who he described as resisting Cagle’s effort.
In response to Mendoza’s statement of events, a filing by Reyes’ attorney, Brandon Jay Grable of San Antonio, reiterated the initial claim of the lawsuit that all the actions resulted from a violation of Reyes’ rights, including his First Amendment right to film and to verbally criticize police. The lawsuit also states Reyes continues to experience mental health consequences from the incident, including sleeplessness, depression and anxiety, and physical limitations as a result from his injuries.
A news release issued by the Lake Jackson Police Department on March 9, 2022, acknowledged officers had an “erroneous understanding of the law” and Reyes was within his legal rights to take photos. After an internal affairs investigation, Cagle resigned; Mendoza served a three-day unpaid suspension and was ordered to undergo remedial training.
