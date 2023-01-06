It’s been exactly two weeks since the severe cold front that affected Brazoria County, but the effects of the freezing temperatures are still impacting people from businesses to homeowners with repairs that need to be done.
Clements Plumbing in Freeport has been especially busy. Their phones have been ringing off the hook as their plumbers have been attempting to keep up with the demands of the local area.
“One of the biggest needs so far has been busted water lines mainly,” owner Zachary Clements said. “You got people with water lines that haven’t been properly insulated or strapped and some that were not completely drained down before the freeze. Anything that was holding the lines, they expanded and busted.”
A positive aspect for plumbers is business has been booming, but communities such as Surfside Beach experienced a great deal of damage to their homes.
Clements said he hasn’t had a moment to sit down with his plumbing staff in the last few weeks because of the increased workload.
“I would say we probably got another two weeks worth of what’s on the list of work right now, but it’s still hard to tell at the moment,” he said.
Since the freeze, Clements has been working regular crews up until about 9 p.m. and one employee stays 24-hour call.
Run by father and son who are both master plumbers, Accurate Plumbing has had 40 to 50 calls so far due to the freeze.
“This year’s freeze was a lot easier on everybody than the last freeze because at that time we had like 400 to 500 calls,” owner Kevin Webb said. “One time I had 369 people written down on a list. The big jobs are probably over. It wasn’t near as bad as the last freeze. The copper pipes and the exterior walls were the problem areas and that pretty much sums it up ... it could’ve been a lot worse.”
Valery Rodriguez is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.