For so many, there comes a point in time where they are faced with unimaginable hardships that can lead to undesirable circumstances.
“If you’re talking about demographics or anything, homelessness knows no color or description of that nature. It could be a man, it could be a woman — anybody,” said Brazoria County Dream Center staffer Scott Murphree.
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, the Texas Homeless Network, the Brazoria County Homeless Coalition and United Way of Brazoria County partnered with community organizations to count those who could qualify as homeless.
Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria served as a hub, and church member Loretha Edison was at the church to take part of the nationwide Point in Time Survey, she said.
“There are volunteers that are going around in our area West of the Brazos and in other areas of the county and they’re checking to see how many homeless people there are in those designated areas,” Edison said.
MOBILIZING
One day is set aside each year to capture the homeless population in Brazoria County as part of a state and national effort to gauge the problem.
Starting at 6 a.m. in two-hour shifts, the hubs, which include the Salvation Army, Dream Center, GMZ, Warriors Refuge and City of Clute, send out staff and volunteers to interact with homeless people on the streets. They bring with them bags full of toiletries, food, blankets and necessities as they share information on available resources for those in need.
“This event takes quite a bit of mobilization effort to get it going because we’re just one hub of an entire county which is one of the largest counties in Texas,” Murphree said. “So to coordinate with all those different volunteers to make sure they’re here on one day — and there’s a specific reason why we do it on this day.”
The reason includes a very tactfully thought-out process, Murphree said.
“The United Way looks at the Farmer’s Almanac to find the daily average temperatures and for what is going to be the coldest night,” he said. “Because more than likely, on the coldest night of the year, that is the most likely time for the homeless to take shelter at the warming stations. And so, if we already have the homeless coming into these stations, it’s easier to do this count.”
FINDING RESOURCES
The purpose of the survey is to gather data about the county’s homeless population to determine if there is funding available to help them. They look for those in uninhabitable places along with those who seek services at the center.
It’a a community assessment that everyone benefits from by getting the resources into the hands of those who need them, Dream Center Executive Director Terri Willis said.
“Last year’s number was 85, and we know that number is low,” she said. “Part of the Homeless Coalition’s goal is to count every homeless here in our community so dollars come back into our county to provide shelter and other items and other resources for our homeless.”
Her own experience supports the belief the number is an undercount — in January 2021, the tally was 35 and the Dream Center sees 65 clients a month on average, Willis said.
Brazoria County has a very large rural community so it’s going to be hard to count them all, Willis said.
During the last two years, COVID allowed for only an observational count, but this year they can count people coming into the food pantry and conduct the surveys in person, she said.
Some of the data being collected include “Where were you sleeping on the night of Jan. 26?” If they answer outside, on the ground, in a tent or near Clute they can count them, Willis said.
They also ask where they’re sleeping, where are they located, if they gather in a group, are transient, have mental health issues and why they’re homeless, she said.
Follow-up questions include whether they know where they can go for shelter and help.
“It will allow us to advocate for more resources,” Willis said. “We want to give them more.”
With the Salvation Army shelter in Freeport closed and not available because of renovations, if they discover more numbers and that the homeless count is growing, it might help them build or gather more resources, Willis said.
The Homeless Coalition of Brazoria County will apply for the funds and dole them out.
COUNTER HELP
Volunteers and staff got an early start, including AmeriCorps members Jaime Leija and Elizabeth Erevia.
“It’s weird how early they wake up to prepare for their day,” Leija said.
His team spotted a man with his dog, and once they started talking, Leija discovered the man had been evicted just last week. He was on the street with his wife and wife’s mom.
“It’s weird to just think you look at a person and that person could be going through these things but they can still have an honest conversation,” Leija said “It’s weird how people carry that kind of stuff and still have to go through their day.”
Doing this kind of work is important to Erevia because she has a lot of compassion for the homeless, she said. She knows it’s possible she could be in that same situation.
“I know people who are homeless,” AmeriCorps member Tevin Kegler said. “Others hold their nose up higher and think they’re better than everybody until they walk a mile in their shoes.”
AmeriCorps member Amber Johnson works at the Dream Center and wanted to take part in conducting the survey because she was homeless at one time, she said.
“I lived in my car, so I know what it’s like. It’s not fun, and if you’re cold, you’re cold,” Johnson said. “It’s not just people on drugs who are homeless. It’s a wide variety. I was pregnant living in my car homeless, so it can be anybody. You never know the situation.”
FINDING THE HOMELESS
Murphree took Facts newsroom staff members on a run with him and described what volunteers and staff look for on survey day.
“When you are homeless, you typically have to bring all of your personal items with you, so we look for people with backpacks, people on bicycles, sometimes pulling behind a little trailer,” Murphree said. “Sometimes they’ll be sleeping in their cars. Their cars are their house, and you’ll see a lot of personal items with sometimes a bedroll in the back seat.”
Homelessness does not just mean being out on the streets. People also couch-surf, go from friend’s home to friend’s home or live in abandoned buildings, he said.
The run took the route behind the Dream Center down to Dixie Drive and back down Plantation Drive. Dumpsters, abandoned homes and behind small and large businesses were possible locations to find a homeless person.
Midday is a difficult time to find them, because they usually start their days early by getting moving and getting warm, and they go to places to find resources like businesses including dollar stores and restaurants, Murphree said.
CONNECTING WITH HELP
Another common misconception about homeless people are that they don’t have jobs. The United Way refers to homeless people with jobs as Asset Limited Income Constraint Employed, or ALICE. They have an income but not enough to sustain a home.
Sometimes asking for help is too emotional for them, Murphree said, basing that assessment on conversations he’s had with Dream Center clients.
“It takes a lot to ask for help. It’s because people were what can be described as productive members of society,” Murphree said. “They’ve done the right thing their whole lives, but because of a life crisis, they find themselves unable to support their families or themselves and they find themselves as homeless.”
There are many resources available to them that they might not know about, such as the food pantry, rental and utility assistance, low-cost health care and the 2-1-1 information line from the United Way, he said.
For those who see someone in need on the street, advocacy is the best response to give, Murphree said.
“There are so many resources that are available to assist families, but if you’re not aware and there’s no kind of advocating for them, then you won’t know how to utilize them,” he said. “The best thing I can do for them is provide them that knowledge of places they can go.”
Along the route, Murphree encountered David Taylor, a homeless man in Clute.
Taylor is originally from Los Angeles and found his way to Texas to stay with his mom, who lived in Houston.
“I was locked up for a little while. I didn’t know she was sick and found her dead on the couch,” Taylor said.
He said he came to Brazoria County because he knew the property owner of the building he was sitting in front of at the time. Taylor had heard of the Dream Center but never went there, he said. As Murphree’s car turned the corner to leave, Taylor could be seen looking through his bag.
Murphree says its hard to leave them where they are.
“I feel profoundly sad,” he said. “The thing is that most of the people I help, because I see them so frequently, this isn’t just a passing stranger. I recognize these people as my friends and neighbors. Even if they’re homeless. They don’t have a house or apartment. They live here. They’re a part of this community. It bothers me that there are people out there who can’t break past these boundaries or constructs that have kept them where they are.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.