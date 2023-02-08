A minor accident led to major problems for a Houston resident.
At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers respond to motor vehicle collision on the 2900 block of Highway 332. When they investigated, they determined the driver believed at fault was intoxicated and charged with a first offense misdemeanor for driving while intoxicated.
Police charged a passenger in the same vehicle, Rebecca Wagner, 48, also of Houston, with public intoxication.
“During the booking process, Rebecca was found to be in possession of a usable small amount of a white powdery substance, which field-tested positive for cocaine,” Freeport Police spokesman Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
That resulted in Wagner being charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, a felony. After being transferred to the Brazoria County jail, she posted $10,000 bond and was released.
IOWA COLONY
Contractor reports rash of appliance thefts
A contractor working on construction in the Sienna Plantation development reported the theft of kitchen stoves from eight new home sites in the 10000 block of Pioneer Rest Lane and the 10000 block of Sugar Pine Lane, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ian Patin said.
The construction crew showed up and noticed the missing appliances, but did not notify the construction supervisor until late afternoon.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Patin said.
The department does not have any suspects, but will pursue video footage coming in and out of the subdivision, he said.
The contractor did not give an estimated amount of his losses, Patin said.
LAKE JACKSON
Trailer turnover blocks ramp
The on ramp of FM 2004 to Highway 288 was closed for several hours when the dump trailer on an 18-wheeler truck turned over blocking the road.
Lake Jackson police, EMS and firefighters responded to the wreck at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday.
It appeared the load in the trailer shifted, causing it to tip over, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
Traffic was diverted and the exit ramp was closed from about 2:17 p.m. and had not been cleared by 4 p.m. Tuesday; however, the main lanes remained open, he said.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident and the 62-year-old Willis man driving the rig wasn’t injured, Welch said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.