A boat ran aground into the rocks near Freeport, requiring the Coast Guard come to their aide.
The 23-foot pontoon boat ran aground near the Coast Guard Station in Freeport, where their Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
A 29-foot response boat crew launched to assist the two men who were aboard the vessel and brought the men to shore. The owner of the vessel is working with a commercial salvage company to clear the vessel.
“With boating season rapidly approaching, now is the time to thoroughly inspect your boat and ensure all equipment is working,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeremy Borja, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Plan for a variety of emergencies and set yourself up for safe, enjoyable boat trips this summer.”
LAKE JACKSON
No injuries in single-car crash
A car ran off of Cedar Road and got tangled in the brush.
Officials were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when the car ended up in a wooded area off on the 500 block of Highway 332 East, according to officials.
Fortunately, it was a minor accident and no one was hurt, even though they had to break out extra equipment to extract the driver from the treeline, Public Information Officer Lt. Roy Welch said.
“They had to use saws, but that was because the vehicle went into the wooded area,” Welch said. “There were no injuries reported and nobody was transported.”
The Lake Jackson Fire Department assisted in getting the driver and the car out.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
