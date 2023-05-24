A warrant has been issued for a 32-year-old Freeport man after his girlfriend said he became angry and threw her to the ground after a day of arguing, authorities said.
The man is accused of choking his girlfriend in the incident that happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of Front Street, Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
“Injuries consistent with being choked were observed,” Brinkman said.
He said that the victim refused medical treatment. However, a second-degree felony for impeding breath is likely pending, and a warrant for the man’s arrest has been issued, Brinkman said.
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT: A 28-year-old Freeport man is accused of threatening his girlfriend with a knife after going through text messages on her phone, authorities said.
Timothy McNeal, 28, accused his girlfriend of cheating on him after looking into her text messages, leading to a domestic disturbance about 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Avenue J.
“Timothy became aggressive, pinning her down causing bruises and at one point putting a knife to the throat of the victim, a live-in girlfriend,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. “During the arrest, Timothy resisted and was subsequently charged with resisting arrest.”
The woman did not require medical attention, he said.
McNeal remained in the Brazoria County jail Tuesday evening on combined bonds of $183,000. The bonds on the Freeport charges are $75,000 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and $5,000 for the resisting arrest. He also had warrants out of Angleton, Brinkman said.
Online jail records show bonds of $100,000 for aggravated assault-family violence with a deadly weapon and $3,000 for assault causes bodily injury-family violence.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
