An Angleton woman died after being hit by a pickup truck during a morning walk, authorities said.
The truck hit the 77-year-old woman about 7:45 a.m. at the 1200 block of Shady Oaks Drive, an Angleton Police Department news release states. The truck’s driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Angleton Police Sgt. Ernesto DeLosSantos said.
The woman went by ambulance to UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus before being taken by medical helicopter to UTMB in Galveston, where she died, the news release states.
DeLosSantos declined to release the name of the woman or any information about the pickup driver, citing the ongoing investigation.
“We can’t give a whole lot of details right now but will be giving updates as they come,” DeLosSantos said.
JONES CREEK
School fire put out with extinguisher
A small electrical fire Wednesday morning in the area of the teachers’ offices at Stephen F. Austin Elementary School was put out quickly, Jones Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny McBride said.
“It was put out upon arrival with a fire extinguisher and the school was evacuated in less than two minutes,” McBride said. “We did a little ventilation and that was about it.”
Freeport and Brazoria firefighters were called for mutual aid, but were cancelled en route. The school day resumed as soon as the smoke in the building was cleared.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshals.
“No injuries, nobody got hurt, minimal damage — just a quick little electrical fire and that was it,” McBride said.
