Police Beat: Man charged with indecency

Apr 18, 2023

FREEPORTMan accused of indecency with childA 32-year-old Freeport man is charged with sexual contact and indecency with a child on Friday, a third-degree felony, in connection with an incident involving 15-year-old female, authorities said.The incident occurred on the 1100 block of W 10th Street with a report coming to the police at about 11:15 p.m."They weren't engaging in sex or anything like that at the time, but they were basically exposing themselves," Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. "He was arrested on scene that night."The department is releasing limited information because of privacy concerns regarding the involvement of the juvenile and while it continues to investigate, Brinkman said.The suspect remains in custody on a $25,000 bond, he said. 