Police are investigating who might have left behind a substance that tested positive for drugs at a convenience store.
Officers were called to the store in the 900 block of North Loop 274 at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday after an employee found a suspicious substance in a small plastic bag wrapped in a paper towel near the cash register, authorities said. A field test conducted by responding officers determined it to be methamphetamine.
Police did not have any information on who might have left the substance.
FREEPORT
Accused thieves have charges elevated
Two men were charged with felonies in connection with an unrelated pair of thefts in Freeport, authorities said.
Fabian Silgero, 46, is accused of taking some items from the food mart in the 1000 block of Broad Street without paying for them just after 6:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
“He basically stole a couple of food items from the store,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
Silgero is on probation and provided a relative’s name when questioned, Brinkman said. Officers also found what they believed to be an illicit substance on him, Brinkman said.
“There was a small, clear baggie containing a crystalline substance inside of his left front pocket that tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.
Silgero has been charged with a parole violation, giving false information and a third-degree felony for the possession of a controlled substance. He remained in the Brazoria County jail Friday on a combined $20,000 bond.
At about 4:14 p.m. that same day, police arrested 44-year-old Rafael Anaya after receiving a complaint that he stole between $2,500 and $30,000 worth of property from his mother in the 1400 block of West Eighth Street.
“He stole a television, jewelry and some furniture and sold them for cash,” Brinkman said. “He also damaged a refrigerator and some walls inside the house.”
Because of his criminal history, the theft charge against Anaya was elevated to a felony, Brinkman said. He remains in the Brazoria County jail in lieu of a combined $35,000 in bonds, according to online records.
