The crew of a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew poses for a photo with two boaters and their cat after rescuing them Monday from a disabled 38-foot sailboat approximately 30 miles off Freeport. The two boaters and a cat were hoisted from the sailboat and safely transported to Air Station Houston.
No one was injured, but firefighters could not salvage a motor home that caught on fire Monday night.
Angleton Fire Department responded to a call about a motor home on fire about 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of East Phillips Road.
The motor home was engulfed when firefighters arrived and mostly gone by the time they got to it, Assistant Fire Chief Adolph Sembera said.
“There were three or four cars around it that we were concerned about. A couple of those cars did catch on fire,” he said. “Our main concern was protecting the main house. It was right up against the house. At the time, it seemed right next to it, but it was about 4 feet away.”
One person lived in the motor home, but had safely gotten out before firefighters arrived, Sembera said. The property owner, believed to live in the house, was not home at the time, he said.
Angleton Fire Department and Angleton Police Department managed the scene. It took about 10 firefighters to control the fire and put out the hot spots, Sembera said.
“For as much flame as it was, we knocked it down pretty quick,” he said.
FREEPORT
2 people, pet rescued from stranded sailboat
People aboard a disabled sailboat called for help, leading to their rescue by the Coast Guard about 30 miles off the Freeport coast.
Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center received the SOS at about a 9:45 a.m. Monday from a 38-foot sailboat, whose operator indicated was disabled and dragging anchor. On board, two people with a pet cat were looking for assistance.
Coast Guard officials praised the operator for having their radio equipment up to date and in working order.
“Having reliable communication equipment onboard your boat such as a VHF-FM marine radio is absolutely key,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Juliann Kee, operations unit watchstander, Sector Houston-Galveston, in an official statement. “This boat operator’s use of a marine radio enabled us to quickly dispatch rescue crews to their location and return them safely to shore.”
A 45-foot response boat with a medium crew was sent to assist, along with a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, which hoisted the boaters safely and carried them to Air Station Houston, where they had initially flown from.
No injuries were reported.
