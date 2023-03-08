A motorcycle rider went by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital with a leg injury received in a collision he caused, authorities said.
The collision happened about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 288 near Copper Road when the 26-year-old man driving a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle and 2019 white Hyundai Elantra both were exiting Copper Road, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said. The motorcycle passed in a no-passing zone, putting it in the path of Hyundai when the car attempted a left turn onto the highway, Woodard said.
“It’s always important for cyclists and motor vehicle drivers to always pay attention to signs for safe traveling,” Woodard said.
The motorcycle rider’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Woodard said. The 52-year-old Alvin man driving the Elantra was uninjured, the trooper said.
Car lanes in and out of Freeport were stopped for about 30 minutes while the motorcycle was removed from the road.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Clute and Freeport police departments, and Freeport EMS assisted in the call.
