POLICE BEAT: Weaponless man runs from robbery attempt Jan 5, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FREEPORTMan walks from robbery attemptA man who told a store clerk “this is a stickup” didn’t stick around after the employee realized the would-be robber didn’t have a weapon and resisted, authorities said.The man entered a vape store in the 300 block of Brazosport Boulevard about 2 a.m. Monday and demanded vapes and money, Freeport Police Lt. Cory Brinkman said.“You’re gonna have to come back here and get it,” the clerk said, challenging the man who did not present a weapon, Brinkman cited from the incident report.The man left and was gone when the officers arrived, Brinkman said.“He probably would have taken all the money and all the vapes if the clerk would have given it to him,” Brinkman said.The clerk provided a description of the man and authorities are still investigating the incident, he said. 