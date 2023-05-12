FREEPORT — The decision of Freeport City Council to reject a proposed settlement with Port Freeport came as a shock to many officials, and the matter could now be headed to district court.
The result of multiple closed meetings over the course of two months, council narrowly shot down the settlement on a 3-2 vote with Mayor Brooks Bass breaking the tie, citing his concerns over what he saw as an unprecedented involvement of the state government in local land matters.
Had the city accepted the mediated terms, it would have been introduced as a bill to the Texas House by Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton. Even those voting in favor expressed a reluctance to do so, saying they felt it was the best of the bad options available.
One of those surprised by the rejection was Port Freeport Commission Chairman John Hoss, who said the city’s involvement in crafting the proposal mediated by retired district judge Pat Sebesta was a big part of why they thought it would be successful.
“We approved the mediator’s settlement proposal, which is what it resorted to — neither side could really come to a resolution, so the mediator offered up his solution,” Hoss said, saying the city asked for multiple changes to be made and the port had largely agreed to them.
“I was actually very surprised that the city did not agree. I just was surprised. They helped fashion it. Much of the agreement is their proposals, which are obviously not bad if we agreed to them,” he said. “I know that some of the city council did not care for it, but they seemed to be more unhappy with the fact that they’re in mediation than the outcome of the mediation.”
The port’s acquisition of the East End has been in the works for about 20 years, with Hoss having been present for about a dozen. Much like how none of the current City Council members were in power when the project got underway, many of the port authorities have become involved in the project at different stages, leaving different combinations of personnel and preferred strategies for completing its goals over the last two decades, including some which have been highly controversial.
“For the last three years, maybe, we’ve been trying to get the city to come to an agreement on properties that they own,” he said. “Twenty years ago, I didn’t pay any attention to it, to be very honest with you. I was just a citizen that was just starting out a business then.”
The formerly confidential proposal verifies the information that had been put forth to the public by City Manager Tim Kelty before council voted.
To begin, Port Freeport would have been required to make an “all in” payment of $8.9 million for the city’s holdings in the former East End neighborhood, which the settlement refers to as the “Expansion Area.” The amount is consistent with what a third party assessor had given as the value of the land.
Those properties include eight vacant lots, Lincoln Park, all streets, alleys and rights-of-way, the lift station and existing water and sewer lines.
The next portion of the document deals specifically with those pieces of the water and sewer infrastructure, calling on the city to maintain and repair the lift station at city expense until the construction of a new lift station — also at city expense — and new or relocated water, wastewater and force main lines were installed and operational. The majority of this section details which lines along which streets were to be installed, abandoned or relocated.
Anything outside of the listed items, such as relocations for Port Freeport customers, are listed as being the obligation of the port.
Also included are the expected completion dates for most of their work to be done — 24 months from the designation of the location for the new lift station — and a reimbursement clause for the coverage of 50 percent of any costs on the new lift station’s installation exceeding $1.2 million.
The third portion details the relocation of Lincoln Park, which would also have to be moved at the city’s expense.
“The relocation of the park will be made by the City in accordance with applicable law and the City will support the creation of a legislative exemption for such relocation in a legislative exemption currently being sought by the City for lands adjacent to an independent school district,” the settlement reads.
Freeport had a ballot initiative in Saturday’s election which allows for a “land swap” between Brazosport ISD for the baseball fields adjacent to the Brazosport High School campus in exchange for the former O.A. Fleming Elementary School and surrounding land.
The agreement would give the city one year to complete the relocation.
The rest of the agreement detailed the port’s ability to create driveways and entrances to the expansion area, the zoning buffer yard between the expansion area and the surrounding city, the details of when the payments would be made and mention of the required interlocal agreement.
Lastly, the agreement would have included accompanying legislation which would have required a city election to ratify potential port expansion into a majority of the current city territory. Hoss said while most of the concerns about future port expansion he had seen were wild online speculation, he thought that particular item was an imaginative way to assure the city regarding any concerns over future unwanted advancement.
Despite the rejection of the terms that were presented, Hoss said mediation has continued.
“Just because they rejected it once doesn’t mean that they’ll continue to reject it. There has been communication between the two parties, which is a good thing,” he said. “We’ve gone to mediation. We think it’s a fair process that’s mutually beneficial to both entities.”
Should the mediation ultimately prove unsuccessful, the two parties will find themselves in court with three different hearings scheduled, which are expected to be held within the next month.
