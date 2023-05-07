FREEPORT — Shane Pirtle had faced a big-name opponent in all three of his runs for Port Freeport commissioner Position 1. He came out on top in the first two, but West Columbia businessman Kim Kincannon denied him a third time.
Kincannon, 71, received 3,919 votes in Saturday's election, or 60.72 percent, to 2,161 or 33.48 percent for Pirtle, the former Lake Jackson mayor who defeated former Freeport mayor Tobey Davenport and former council commissioner Larry Stanley in his two previous races.
The third candidate on Saturday's Position 1 ballot, Army veteran Manning Rollerson, received 374 votes for 5.79%.
Barbara Fratila won the Position 2 seat without opposition, She will replace John Hoss, who did not see reelection.
Kincannon focused his campaign on making the port self-supporting, long a rally cry of its critics who argue the Port Freeport's success should allow it to operate without need of property tax. He believes he benefited from that anti-tax sentiment, he said late Saturday.
"I think there were some issues that were facing any incumbent that would be in that race," he said. "The property tax values, the appraisals going up, and people are a little bit aggravated about taxes going up right now. That's probably the main thing. People want to see elected officials responsible for reducing taxes whenever possible."
Pirtle agreed the tax focus played a significant role, but defended the commission's handling of the tax rate. He said some of the claims made by Kincannon about the port's tax collections "are not true."
"The appraisals came out at just the wrong time for all of this stuff," he said. "You can't just zero the taxes out. You have commitments for the bonds and capital expenditures and you would have to refinance all of that and renegotiate the bonds and that would cost us a boatload of money."
Kincannon, however, is confident he can help deliver tax relief when he joins the commission.
"I'm very optimistic about it," he said. "I think it can be done and I'm gonna work hard to do it."
He thanked Pirtle for his 12 years of service on the port's board.
"He's a good man," Kincannon said.
Pirtle, 68, who served as a Lake Jackson council member and the city's mayor prior to joining the port commission, doesn't expect to make another run for elected office, he said, but intends to remain active in the community.
"The good Lord has other plans for me and I'll go figure out what those are and move forward," Pirtle said. "I was there because I believed in what we've done at the port, what we've accomplished at the port, and I wanted to see that continued."
Kincannon and his wife, West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon, have been married 45 years and have three children. he retired in 2020 after working at Dow Chemical sites for 46 years, 33 years as an employee and 13 as a contractor. His expertise is in structures, foundations, drainage and water supply, he said.
Amid his two terms on the Columbia-Brazoria ISD board, on which he served from 1987-93, including two terms as vice president, he ran for the port commission in 1991, finishing second in a six-person race.
Pirtle now lives in Brazoria with his wife of 34 years, Linda. He has three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born in Harlingen, he moved around while being “raised in the Air Force” before settling in Brazosport 55 years ago, he said.
After serving on Lake Jackson City Council for one term, he became mayor in 2001 and served six years before being forced off by term limits. In addition to board committee assignments with the port, Pirtle is the commission’s liaison to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Velasco Drainage District, Brazoria County Economic Development Alliance and Texas Department of Transportation, and he chairs the 36A coalition working on alternate evacuation and transportation relief around Rosenberg.
He regularly attends events hosted by the area chambers of commerce, the Alliance, Lower Brazos River Coalition, Associated Builders and Contractors, Brazoria County Cities Association, local industry and other county organizations.
A licensed professional engineer, Pirtle retired after 33 years with Dow Chemical and now does consulting work for safety instrumented systems.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.