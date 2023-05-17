FREEPORT — After rejecting Port Freeport’s mediated offer last month, City Council continued to discuss settlement terms behind closed doors.
After another session Monday, council elected to approve a modified version of the previously rejected settlement mediated by retired judge Pat Sebesta.
With Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jeff Peña continuing to vote against the settlement and Councilmen Winston Rossow and Jerry Cain voting for it, newly elected Councilman George Matamoros changed the vote for Ward C to “aye” as he replaced Mario Muraira following May 6 polling.
The agreement is the latest in a long process of acquisition of the East End neighborhood property for the port, leaving only a handful of private residents holding out. The neighborhood has been tagged for port expansion to accommodate businesses, much like the recent parcel that is being prepared for Volkswagen.
Under the revised terms, Freeport still will receive $8.9 million for its properties in the former East End, including Lincoln Park, streets, alleys, rights-of-way and infrastructure.
There were two main differences between the rejected and approved settlements.
“The previous iterations had the requirement that the city adopt a resolution of support — and another one had a resolution of non-opposition — to the state legislature and that was taken out,” City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“Also, the original one had required the city to put in an 8-inch water main along Second Street, along the north side of the East End. Now what they said is that as long as there’s a 6-inch pipe that runs along there, which there is, they’re not asking us to put that 8-inch pipe in there,” Kelty continued.
The water-line change would save the city about $200,000, Bass said.
While Bass again voted against the settlement, having cited his concerns over state government overreach into local affairs, he did vote for the required interlocal agreement between the two entities.
The lone holdout was Peña, who has been the most outspoken against the settlement. His only comment — “I’m no Benedict Arnold.” — was followed by his quick departure after the meeting.
Afterward, Cain reflected on the decision of the council, said they simply were doing the best they could with the hand they’d been dealt by previous port and city officials’ actions from two decades ago.
With the city’s approval, the port now will decide whether to accept the amended deal. Commissioners scheduled a special meeting for Friday to take that vote and one over the interlocal agreement.
Port Commissioner Rob Giesecke said he did not vote for the approach that was taken, but was glad to see the progress made. He thought the mediated settlement from Sebesta and state Rep. Cody Vasut was much more balanced than previous options to the city had been.
“I’m glad it looks like a resolution is at hand. I’m not particularly happy with how we got here, but here we are,” Giesecke said. “I had a choice — I could either sit on the sidelines and do nothing or get involved in the process and try to make a bad bill better.”
The legislation tied to the deal, introduced into the Texas House by Vasut, is pending in the Senate.
The legislation will include certain guarantees, such as requiring a popular vote within Freeport before the port can annex most other city properties.
