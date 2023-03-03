BRAZORIA — Police are continuing to gather security footage and eyewitness reports after the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex last week.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the complex in the 100 block of Oakdale Court when someone shot into the car with the 17-year-old man inside. Brazoria Police Chief Neal Longbotham said the department was making headway in its investigation and hoped to clear up the incident shortly.
“There were two crime scenes, one where the shots took place in the parking lot at the apartment complex,” Longbotham said. “The victim and a couple of people who were in the car took off and went to Wild Peach, where they ended up at a family member’s house.
“From what we know at this point, they had met up with somebody else for a kind of transaction and somebody shot into the car.”
The 17-year-old went to the relative’s home in the 4000 block of CR 842 in Wild Peach, Longbotham said. He had gunshot wounds below the knees of both legs, which the chief said came from a single projectile.
“An ambulance was called — LifeFlight was called — to transport him to the hospital,” he said. “I believe they released him that same night or early the next morning.”
The incident is believed to be isolated. The department is asking anyone with information to call 979-798-2195 or email investigator@cityofbrazoria.org to speak with an investigator.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.