ANGLETON — Deliberation and negotiations for the Ashland Development agreement continue as city leaders have spent the last six months working to finalize a deal.
A crucial component of the city’s development plans, the mixed-use development off Highway 288 at FM 521 north of FM 523 will cover more than 870 acres just outside city limits and include a maximum of 2,487 homes. It will add a projected $750 million to $1 billion in added tax value to the city, officials said.
Under the agreement, Ashland Development will be responsible for overseeing the construction of a new elementary school and several commercial spaces in addition to the new homes.
While there is no finalized agreement in place, City Planner Otis Spriggs told City Council during a recent meeting some common ground has been found. That includes a water plant, a fire station and a welcome sign to the city of Angleton in the development, Spriggs said.
The developer is still putting together a $5 million plan to improve the amenities listed in the agreement, including a detention pond, trail system and parks, he said. The dedicated parkland is required under city ordinances.
While the development does not fully comply with the parkland dedication code, the developer has proposed amenities such as green space and park trails to satisfy their commitment, Development Attorney Richard Muller said.
“This development will require 70 to 90 acres of park land and roughly $5- to $6 million worth of spending to meet your requirements,” he said.
The agreement outlines various housing types, including single-family structures, patio homes, and townhomes, each with their own architectural treatments.
“All of those details are within the development agreement that is recommended,” Spriggs said.
The proposed agreement includes an architectural guideline document for city staff to review.
A homeowners association will be established to ensure any future commercial structures meet the same character standards as the schools shown in the agreement, he said.
In other business, the city hired GrantWorks as its new grant administration services provider after losing its full-time grant administrator in December, which left several grants pending.
The council chose between possible contractors for the position, including CSRS, Grant Works and HCH Enterprises.
In the highly competitive landscape of grant funding, the focus is on the most critical needs of the city, namely roads, water and sewer, Mayor Pro Tem John Wright said.
They hope to continue making progress in this area without compromising the success they have achieved, he said.
“Grant writing is never easy,” Wright said. “For us, it’s the Holy Grail.”
The company’s extensive experience in grant management and administration, its proven track record of success in securing grants for municipalities and its competitive pricing were all considered in the decision by the council, members said.
GrantWorks is a nationally recognized consulting firm that specializes in grant writing and management services for state and local governments, non-profits, and private entities. The company has a team of experts who are dedicated to helping their clients secure and manage grants efficiently and effectively, Director of Client Services Kelle Odom said.
“We’re proud, not to just do grants with you,” she said. “We want to invest in your town as well.”
