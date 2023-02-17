FREEPORT — The Freeport City Council recently came out in favor of transferring property for what they are referring to as “Project Bluebird,” but they have not disclosed officially just what the project is to the public.
After closed session at their meeting Feb. 6, the City Council voted 3-1 to transfer a lot of downtown real estate to the Freeport Economic Development Corp. It was the latest in a short series of closed-door discussions which had taken place since the year began.
The official motion from Councilman Jerry Cain was for 1.4 acres of land between Second and Broad streets to be handed over to the EDC for the project with conditions that the city resume ownership of that property should the project not go forward to their specifications, also known as a “clawback.”
The deadline given by the council was for completion of the project within 18 months. Shared parking for public use in the area was also included as a requirement.
EDC Director Robert Johnson said he was unable to comment on what the newly acquired land would be used for due to the discussions happening in closed sessions.
However, Councilman Jeff Peña, the member who cast the only dissenting vote, made numerous references during the meeting, as well as before and after on his “Jeff Peña for Freeport — Ward A” Facebook page, to the property being groomed for Dollar General in what he referred to online as a $1.5 million to $2 million historic downtown land giveaway.
In his video posts, Peña tied the project to the Freeport Marina and the East End land deal as situations where Freeport as a city had or was in danger of losing investment funds, or in which property was sold or given away without fully grasping its value. He also showed the lot in question, which he said was designated for overflow parking.
If the Dollar General disclosure is true, it would mark the third location for the retailer in Freeport city limits, along with one located in Oyster Creek. The stores of the Tennessee-based retail chain, which is honing in on 19,000 locations within the United States, are all company-owned and not franchised.
“I would just say that the public needs more information on this. There’s an opportunity for additional investment and we need to make sure we preserve whatever parking we have available,” Peña said before casting his vote.
Lending credence to the veracity of Peña’s statements, EDC member and Ward C council candidate George Matamoros said in the citizen comments section of the same meeting that Peña should step down from the City Council for the disclosure of information from executive session. Peña dismissed the suggestion, saying the topic had been cleared by a representative of Olson and Olson, the law firm which has acted as city attorney since the dismissal of Chris Duncan last fall.
Matamoros’ opponent, current Ward C councilman and frequent Peña supporter Mario Muraira, broke with his counterpart and seconded Cain’s motion, voting for the transfer as the meeting wound down. Mayor Brooks Bass also voted in favor.
Bluebird has only appeared by name on recent agendas within the last two months. It remains to be seen if the project was discussed under a different listing on prior agendas for closed sessions in the last year, if the EDC had cleared most of the hurdles before it came before council or if the request was fast-tracked compared to some other items.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.