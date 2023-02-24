State Sen. Mayes Middleton is in his first term representing Surfside Beach, and he already has run afoul of those who head to the Brazoria County coast for some sand and to surf.
The Galveston Republican has filed a bill that would change how lawsuits over beach access play out, putting the onus on the state to prove a private property owner is infringing on the public’s guaranteed right to get to the beach.
Middleton argues against critics who say his Senate Bill 434 is a threat to the Texas Open Beaches Act that has been the law of coastal land since 1959. He authored an identical bill two years ago while a member of the House and it passed that chamber before dying in the Senate, he said.
“Basically it’s a beachfront private property rights bill and it does not impact our open beaches at all,” Middleton said. “The different sections of the natural resource code that designate our open beaches are protected and they’re not amended any way by this bill.”
What the legislation intends to do, he said, is apply the same standard of proof to beachfront property as is applied to inland property. Under current law, when the state declares land is public beach, it is up to a private property owner to prove the state wrong; for other types of land, it’s up to the state to prove the property belongs to the public.
“I’ve been contacted by a number of private property owners that are primarily on the west end of Galveston Island, that when the state is claiming it’s their property, it’s really not a fair fight,” Middleton said. “When the state is presumed to own it and you have to rebut it, that’s really not fair. If the state is claiming it’s theirs, then they need to prove it.”
THE OPPOSITION
Ellis Pickett, founding chairman of the Surfrider Foundation Texas Upper Coast Chapter, said the bill is not as innocuous as it seems.
“What this does is it makes it more difficult to file and pursue litigation to remove Open Beaches Act violations,” Pickett said. “Who does it benefit? It benefits the 5,000 to 8,000 beachfront property owners in the state of Texas. Who does it harm? Everyone from the second row who wants to go to the beach all the way up to Oklahoma.
There’s like 5,000 to 8,000 people that are going to benefit from this, and 29 million Texans who won’t.”
Every Texan has “the free and unrestricted right to access Texas beaches,” under the Open Beaches Act, according to the Texas General Land Office, which regulates beach access. The public beach is the area commonly referred to as the “wet beach,” which encompasses from the water to the line of mean high tide.
Pickett believes Middleton’s bill would infringe on those rights.
“This bill does not protect the people of Texas. It protects the front-row property owners,” Pickett said. “If you’re not a front-row property owner, you should be against this bill.”
Middleton countered that the agenda of the Surfrider Foundation is what coastal Texans should fear.
“Surfrider Foundation is the one that is against the bill, and unfortunately, Surfrider Foundation is extremely anti-private property rights and Surfrider supports managed retreat, which means they want private property owners and business owners on the beachfront to abandon their property,” Middleton said. “They also want to prohibit anyone from repairing or rebuilding any property that is damaged in a storm.”
Middleton said that the city of Galveston supported the bill last session and backed the legislation again this session, though Galveston City Council planned to take up that stance Thursday night during a workshop session.
PAINTING A PICTURE
Former Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, who represented Senate District 11 before winning statewide office, believes SB 11 is a “very bad bill” that would make it more difficult for the public to enjoy Texas beaches.
“It’s bad for two reasons. One of the reasons is, it takes the General Land Office out of ability to survey the beaches and determine where the public beach easement is,” he said. “The General Land Office is the only agency that can do that. It has the skills, it has the experience, it has the equipment, it has the expertise. Instead of the General Land Office determining where the public beach easement is, that will possibly be decided in court.”
Patterson believes if the bill becomes law, Texans could go to a beach they have been going to for years and find “private property” signs preventing them from accessing it, even though it isn’t. The only recourse would be for that family to sue the property owner.
“This bill guts the open beaches tradition in Texas and it takes the responsibility for measuring beach boundaries away from the only agency that can only accurately do it and that’s the Texas General Land Office,” Patterson said.
MOVING THE LINES
Some beaches in Texas are accreting, which means the beach is growing in front of a beach house, a situation occurring on the west and far east ends of Galveston Island and on the far east end, Patterson said. Other places, such as Surfside Beach, more of the coast is disappearing.
“When that beach grows naturally, then that beachfront property owner gains title to that property — that property is now his or hers,” he said. “If the beach erodes, that beachfront owner loses property because that boundary is determined by the location of the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.”
That shifting boundary delineating private property vs. public beach is evident in Surfside Beach, said state Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, who supports the idea behind Middleton’s bill.
“If you go out to Surfside right now, there’s people that own beach houses on the line of vegetation,” Vasut said. “You can see it out there; you might even go rent one, right? You see where they have the little boardwalks that go over the dunes where the line of vegetation is and it goes off to the beach. If a big storm came through and wiped all that out, those landowners may lose their property, particularly if that line of vegetation is moved back behind their house.”
Middleton’s bill doesn’t change whether something is a public beach, Vasut said. It just changes who has to prove it’s a public beach.
“The reason you do that is because the government has the power, the money, the attorneys, and so it ought to be put to the burden, as opposed to the private property land owner having to defend their property and to incur all of that expense to be able to prove where the line of vegetation is,” Vasut said.
Vasut thinks it’s a good bill for private property rights and it is a fair process for determining what is and isn’t a public beach.
SURFERS SPEAK
Cailyn Anderson, owner of Culture Coffee Shop who offers surf and yoga classes that operate out of Surfside Beach, believes the bill could negatively affect many activities Texans want to carry out on the coast.
“Imagine you pull up with your family or a group of you are getting ready to go surf. You’re not there to trash the beach, you’re not there to disrespect, you’re just wanting to go enjoy your time in nature,” Anderson said. “You’re sitting on the beach waxing up your board or about to have a picnic with your family and a police officer says, ‘You can’t be here, it’s privately owned.’
“This isn’t for the greater good. This is for people with money and people who have houses on the beach, which is a very small percentage.”
Anderson thinks coastal legislators should have bigger priorities than protecting wealthy property owners.
“You should be focusing on building back our beaches. That’s the kind of stuff we need to be pushing for,” Anderson said. “It sounds like this is little right now, but it’s going to get bigger and bigger. ‘We want this; we’re going to take the whole 9 yards after.’”
Surf student Sue Page sees the bill as benefiting a select few.
“When I think about this bill that you can only have access to or I own this strip of land, or my house is in front of it, what does that say? I just want more; I’m greedy, I want more, I want more, I can’t share with you,” Page said. “And I think about all the people who come here, like from Houston or other areas to surf, and if you limit the access to a certain space on the beach … how does that make sense?”
