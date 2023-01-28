WHARTON — Prosecutors wrapped up the presentation of their case in the capital murder trial of Robert Allen Satterfield by calling the grandmother of the 4-year-old boy he is accused of killing.
Johanna Bonilla, whose son authorities say also died at the hand of Satterfield, took the stand Tuesday on the 11th day of the trial at the Wharton County Courthouse. Satterfield is on trial only for the death of Bonilla’s grandson, Ray Shawn Hudson Jr., who would have celebrated his fifth birthday June 11, 2018, the day after he was killed.
The boy’s burned remains, along with those of his parents, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr. and Maya Rivera of Angleton, were found June 16, 2018, on the property of Henry Floyd in Burr.
Bonilla said the last time she saw her son and his family was after church a week before they died on June 10, 2018.
Defense attorney Susan Anderson cross-examined, asking Bonilla if she received several text messages from her son’s phone on June 10, the first at 1:36 p.m., the second at 9:44 p.m. It had already been documented Ray Shawn was dead by 7:39 p.m.
When interviewed by law enforcement in 2018, Bonilla said both texts were from her son, that she knew how he wrote.
Prosecutor Natalie Tice showed her a picture of a cell phone, which Bonilla said was that of Ray Shawn. Texas Ranger David Chauvin, the lead investigator, had previously testified Ray Shawn’s phone had never been found.
Prior to Bonilla taking the stand, Chauvin clocked another 5 1/2 hours in the witness box Tuesday, adding to the 4 1/2 days he already had spent there. Tice’s line of questions primarily yielded a summary of events and timeline to refresh the jury’s memory prior to the defense beginning its case.
More time was spent examining Satterfield’s attempt to sell a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun than during previous testimony. Texts and Facebook Messenger posts indicated Satterfield had an extra 9mm he wanted to sell, and he was marketing it to his “inner circle,” the Ranger said.
Satterfield said he needed $3 for the gun, which Chauvin said meant he wanted $300 for it. Satterfield wrote that he had two, but only needed one, and he invited this inner circle to go to Henry Floyd’s place near Burr to go fishing.
Chauvin said Satterfield used the invitation “as a ruse” to get the men to the property so he could confront them about the way they had been disrespecting him. The defendant had told the Ranger he “was tired of running, being disrespected, made a fool of” by this group of six men.
When defense attorney Scott Pawgan cross-examined Chauvin, he asked the Ranger if the main reason Satterfield invited Ray Shawn to Henry Floyd’s property was to complete a gun deal.
“It appears to be that way,” Chauvin said.
Pawgan asked Chauvin if gun purchases like that can be dangerous.
“The person buying the gun could have a knife and attack the seller?” Chauvin replied, “It’d be stupid, but he could.”
The attorney asked whether Rivera pulling a knife on Satterfield could be considered a life-threatening situation. Chauvin agreed.
Pawgan also spent time drawing Henry Floyd and his son, Ryan, into the realm of suspicion, asking whether Chauvin had run across “false confessions” during his 22 years in law enforcement. “One time, on a case from another agency,” Chauvin answered.
Satterfield told investigators he killed the family during taped interviews played for the jury.
After District Judge Randy Clapp dismissed the jury, Pawgan asked prosecutors to produce Hudson’s cellphone since Bonilla identified the phone in the picture as that of her son. Tice said the state has never had that phone, and Bonilla’s identification surprised her. She had anticipated Bonilla would say it was her phone.
Pawgan asked for a mistrial, one of many such requests by the defense since the trial started.
Clapp denied the request, saying he felt the testimony of the witness, who was clearly emotional, was mistaken.
