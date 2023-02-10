FREEPORT — Freeport LNG has passed another estimated date for restarting operations after an explosion at its Quintana facility June 8.
Information about what happened in that incident and the path being taken for the company to resume processing and exporting liquefied natural gas will be presented Saturday morning at a public briefing organized by the Department of Transportation.
The meeting will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St.
Mayor Brooks Bass and members of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are listed as presenters at the meeting, which the highway department says will “provide information regarding the Freeport LNG incident” as well as “an update of subsequent actions taken to safeguard the community.”
The reasons for the meeting may end up being multifaceted as Bass promoted it at Monday’s City Council meeting, indicating it would include information about the official police and fire response to the explosion. Local environmental groups had a rally Tuesday, urging members to attend the briefing and oppose the plant’s reopening altogether.
Freeport LNG had no comment about whether it would participate in the briefing, Corporate Communications Director Heather Browne said.
The company most recently announced it planned to resume some export operations by the end of January, but it remains idle. Previous announcements from the company had indicated they were very close to finishing any physical rebuilding as 2022 came to a close.
“We are progressing our work towards the safe restart of our liquefaction facility,” Browne said in a statement. “To date, we have publicly filed and received several regulatory approvals to commence work and processes needed for the restart of our facility. We will file subsequent regulatory approval requests as we work towards the restart of our facility.”
“The filings we have submitted and the regulatory approvals we have obtained can be found on the FERC public docket,” she said.
The cause of the explosion that caused natural gas to burst from a pipe into a safety ditch has been attributed to pressure caused by a closed valve. This caused the cold, pressurized liquid to revert to its regular gaseous state as it warmed, resulting in pipes shifting and, eventually, the blast in question. The staff being subjected to too much overtime also was listed as a factor.
In testimony gathered by the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, it was determined that the company had known about a problem for days leading up to the incident, but had failed to solve it, despite having at least one outside expert consult on the matter.
Since then, Freeeport LNG has announced a spate of far-reaching protocols to address the incident, including both changes to their physical system and to their manpower and scheduling.
