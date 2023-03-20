FREEPORT
Two meetings planned
In similar fashion to the special meeting called in which Councilmen Jeff Peña and Mario Muraira brought censures against multiple Freeport City Council members and officials, they have required a meeting following the regularly scheduled council meeting. They’ve listed on the agenda to have a public release of reports related to former Mayor Troy Brimage and his company Braztex, which have until now been limited mainly to executive sessions due to ongoing litigation. Other topics include the discussion of property in the East End acquired by Port Freeport, and the code enforcement department.
During the regularly scheduled meeting, there will be discussion regarding a contract offered by Perdue Brandon Fiedler and Mott to collect delinquent “government receivables” which are owed to Freeport. Also on the agenda is consideration of changing the hourly rate of police officers working security for special events, the state legislatures actions to possibly weaken the city’s ability to participate in rate cases with the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Railroad Commission of Texas and a petition to annex land into Freeport by a company named Aylesbury LTD.
There will also be discussion regarding the appointment of a subcommittee to solicit plans for the design of a new rec center.
The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Monday in the Municipal Court Room of the Police Department Headquarters, 430 North Brazosport Boulevard with the special meeting to follow, tentatively scheduled for an 8 p.m. start time.
QUINTANA
Water plant discussion on tap
The Quintana City Council has requested a Veolia representative attend their regular meeting to present an update on all things water plant, including repairs, violations and lab results. Additionally, they will discuss the payment of an invoice from PumpWrxs Controls with the city attorney.
Other business includes the possible approval of a gate for the channel at the end of Burnet and Second Street, which is described as a 24-inch diameter Series 316 SS slap gate. Also on the agenda is the possible approval of a records management plan and a building permit for 400 Second Street for Paul Gonzales.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall, 814 Lamar.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Lighting dominates meeting
After a City Council meeting saw proposals for the regulation of outdoor lighting in Surfside go down in a split vote, the Planning Commission will be holding a special meeting dealing with the question of lighting. Topics include the glare from signs in residential zones and the definition of what encompasses that residential property, the effect of lighting on the mosquito population, practical steps which can be taken to implement lighting enforcement, should it come to pass, and a list of approved fixtures for the “dark skies” initiative, which seeks to reduce light pollution and allow for better views of the nighttimes sky.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
Water discoloration to be reviewed
After receiving complaints about discolored water coming from city pipes last week, Sweeny will discuss independent water samples taken the week of March 6 to follow-up any concerns that there may be towards the issue. The city had said at the time that they were performing a flush of the system as part of addressing any issues, but that testing showed the water was safe for use and consumption.
Other items on the agenda include addressing parade routes along Main Street, aka FM 524, with a multi-year agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for closures. There will also be discussion for a resolution allowing the Sweeny Beautification Committee to sponsor parades over the next five years. The expansion of Calvie Brown Road at the Industrial Park is being brought before the council for multiple items, as well.
Other business includes a proposal to replat 1101 Avenue B, the naming rights policy ordinance, services to the Bennet Outler Park Complex and baseball fields, right-of-way line rates for municipal telecommunications, user fees for the Seniors Building and the response time for work orders.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 102 West Ashley Wilson Road.
DANBURY
Board looks to unload unused items
The board will discuss selling property and items no longer in use or that is a surplus by the district. Although a list of items is not included on the agenda, a valuation of items should take place with a discussion of how to proceed with the sale.
Also on the agenda, the board will discuss an intruder alert audit to assess each campus’ response in an intruder situation.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight at Danbury School Library, 2530 CR 208.
LAKE JACKSON
Council will hold public hearing on rezoning
Council will hold a public hearing to consider resident comments on the rezoning request for the Brazosport Village Shopping Center at 410 Plantation Drive from a B-1 neighborhood business to a C-1 commercial business center.
The requested zoning change that would allow the former H-E-B store to be converted into a storage facility drew opposition at the Planning Commission meeting on March 7.
However, the commission recommended the request be approved citing that it’s not the city’s role to tell property owners how to run their business, Chairman Locke Sanders said.
After comments, council will hear a first reading of the ordinance where they can make a motion to approve or deny the request.
Council will also vote on awarding a bid to IEConi Infrastructure Engineering & Construction not to exceed $2,895,969 to repair the area where the wastewater enters the wastewater plant.
The meeting will be tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers in City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
CLUTE
District to discuss school consolidations
After a difficult few weeks following the announcements of board budget changes to balance a $6 million deficit, including initially eliminating four SEARCH teacher and two high school librarian positions, the board is back to the drawing board after pausing and reversing those decisions.
However, on the agenda with plans to move forward is a discussion on reconfiguring Velasco Elementary and Lanier Middle Schools, combining the third and fourth graders with the fifth and sixth graders under the supervision of one principal and two assistant principals.
This would potentially save the district $500,000 putting a significant dent in the large deficit.
The district has also announced that it will consolidate Elisabet Ney Pre-K Elementary and direct those students to their designated zoned elementary schools. However, that discussion is not set on Monday night’s agenda.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
ANGLETON
As the design plans for the $196.25 million bond take shape and the district begins implementing parts of the bond plan, the board is gearing up to hear a proposal for upgraded fire systems in Westside elementary and Wildcat Stadium.
Also on the agenda is the consideration of property insurance renewal, followed by a discussion the liability insurance renewal.
Other topics include the discussion of the Cherry Tree Therapy contract increase and the 2023-2024 Pre-Kindergarten tuition rate.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Administration Building, 1900 N. Downing.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA
The district will receive an update of the 2022 $79 million bond report including demolition expenses, new construction, and the cost of miscellaneous amenities.
Also on the agenda is the possible revision of the ESSER budget whose funds are not being renewed by the legislature. Previously the grant funds covered staffing, extended instructional time, professional development, facilities, and mental health support.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the CBISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.