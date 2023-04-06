The Oyster Creek City Council will be holding an executive session in order to discuss aspects of a game room located at 3200 FM 523, which will be followed by the consideration of enforcement procedures and setting a hearing on the revocation, suspension or requirement of additional conditions for their specific use permit.
There will also be a discussion of a specific use permit regarding an RV at 242 Tamanda Lane, including a public hearing on the matter.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
DANBURY
City holds public hearing to consider variance change request
The owner of the building at 5415 3rd street has requested a variance from the ordinance for the division of their 7,250 square foot building into two buildings. The division resulting in two buildings of 3,625 square feet is smaller than the required size of 7,250 square feet in its current zoning of “A” residential district.
Also on the agenda are discussions for the city to enter an interlocal agreement with the Brazoria County Drainage District #5, consideration to change the city's banking institution, and an amendment to the current engineering services agreement letter the city previously approved.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Danbury City Hall, 6102 5th Street.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
