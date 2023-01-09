ANGLETON
Developments come before council
City Council is expected to give its blessing to projects approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in connection with developments in the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Among items up for approval are preliminary plats for the water treatment plant and wasterwater treatment plant in the Ashland Development Community, which is planned to have 2,000 residential lots across 870 acres adjacent to city limits.
A concept plan for the proposed 28.2-acre Whispering Oaks Subdivision north of Western Avenue and east of Heritage Oaks Drive is up for discussion and possible action. The proposal calls for 49 single-family residential lots having typical lot dimensions of 100 feet of width and 130 feet of depth, a central detention pond and two areas designated as “park areas.”
Three public hearings are scheduled during the meeting. One is a request to rezone 15.895 acres in the north side of CR 220 near the Shanks Road intersection, while the second from R.B. Stewart Petroleum seeks to change the zoning on a 1.925-acre city block to planned development overlay. Council could act on both requests after the hearings. A public hearing on changes to the Austin Colony subdivision agreement is planned, with staff recommending it be referred to the planning commission.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Commissioners have more personnel decisions
With its unofficial deadline of Jan. 1 for its hiring and wage freeze having passes, Brazoria County Commissioners are being asked to fill positions either recently vacated or left open for months.
Among the requests is to replace a deputy fire marshal who left in August, which still would leave an administrative position open; three full-time and three-part time clerk positions at Brazoria County Library System branches; and two clerk positions in the Brazoria County Clerk's office vacated last month.
The court also will hear financial reports, consider purchasing library materials and have closed discussions about litigation and real estate issues.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in commissioners' courtroom at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St., Angleton.
BRAZORIA
Payments come before council
The City Council will be pulling out the city's checkbook to cover some large bills accumulated for infrastructure projects.
Matula and Matula is expected to be receive more than $328,000 for their third sewer line replacement payment dated for November — as well as a fourth payment for December — while CFG Industries will likely get just under $44,000 for the elevated storage tank project.
Also on the agenda are the city’s legally required annual audit, a new ordinance which would amend the city’s sewer rates, the establishment of the general election for May and a possible agreement with Adico Consulting Engineers for providing planning services for use in the development of the city’s Water and Sewer Impact Fee Study.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
DANBURY
Land purchase on agenda
The Danbury ISD Board of Trustees will consider purchasing a 4-acre site off CR 208 during a special meeting today. The purpose and possible cost of the property is not explained in the posted agenda.
Part of the discussion is expected to take place behind closed doors, with any action taken in open session. The agenda asks the board to allow the superintendent to enter into the purchase agreement.
Board members also will consider upproving the updated track refurbishment project.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Danbury Elementary School Library, 2530 CR 208.
FREEPORT
Censures resolutions about in dual meetings
An item regarding the possible censure of Councilman Jeff Peña for his public outburst toward City Secretary Betty Wells is listed an action item during Freeport City Council's regular meeting. After that agenda was posted, Peña and his fellow Councilman Mario Muraira called a special meeting during which they are asking for Wells, Mayor Brooks Bass, Councilman Jerry Cain and City Manager Tim Kelty to also be censured.
Also during the regular meeting, a Planning and Zoning Commission recommended amendment will be subject to a public hearing, which would allow residential structures in the downtown area to be rebuilt should they be damaged. There will also be hearings regarding the requested replatting of the God’s Grace Subdivision and Seaside Estates. Election housekeeping will be performed as well.
The regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. today at the Freeport Police Department Municipal Courtroom, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd. The special meeting will follow.
RICHWOOD
Charter review report to come before council
The City Council will hear a presentation from the Charter Review Commission regarding its report on suggested changes. The council will also decide which proposed amendments should go before voters in the May 6 general election.
Whether to reauthorize the sales tax being divvied up to use a quarter of a percent for maintenance and repair of municipal streets is up for discussion and possible action.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at Richwood City Hall, 1800 Brazosport Blvd. N.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Grant writer position coming before council
The City Council will discuss the whether the city will advertise for proposals for a grant writer. The city has been attempting to secure multiple grants in the last year and has found itself waiting for needed funds for infrastructure improvements in many instances.
In other business, the city will look at whether to amend the code of ordinances with regards to the disposal of caught or captured fish, crab or shrimp in public areas, including the beach, and a proposed update from the Beach Advisory Committee with regards to the Beach and Dune Plan for the city.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
Positions will come before board
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will follow an executive session with an agenda that includes the possible hiring of two positions within the school district — high school assistant principal and police chief. The district has been shuffling personnel and hiring during the last year in an effort to fill vacant positions.
Other action items include the audit report for the previous fiscal year which ended in October and the academic calendar for the upcoming school year of 2023-24. The status of 4-H as an extracurricular activity will be also be discussed, as will the Team of 8 Board Work Study and whether the board will approve a donation from the Project Good Foundation.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Sweeny ISD Administration Building boardroom, 1310 N. Elm St.
