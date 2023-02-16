A number of infrastructure projects will be taken up the Danbury City Council, beginning with the consideration of quotes to replace the roof on the wastewater treatment plant. A new bench for Skrabanek Park and the construction of a ground storage building at 1623 Ave. D will also be discussed. Quotes will be considered for fencing to be built under an American Rescue Plan Act grant and for the repair of the community center doors.
Changes to rules and fees for the community center will also be discussed, along with the replacement of pump and lift station parts at the request of the city’s Utility Department.
Closed session discussions will take place regarding the city’s finance officer position and possible litigation regarding a dispute with UPS. The meeting will close with a budget workshop for the current fiscal year.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today in City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
OYSTER CREEK
Annexation possible for Vernor Property
The Oyster Creek City Council will be considering annexing more than 40 acres known as the Vernor Property into the city. It is on the north edge of town and the east side of FM 523, across from Oyster Creek Municipal Park.
They will also discuss mobile home permit renewals for 2023 and the Texas Municipal League Health Benefit waiting period, which the company changed this year.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
