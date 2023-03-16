The Danbury City Council is scheduled to have a couple of public hearings when it meets tonight.
The first is on a variance which would allow the owner of 5415 Third St. to divide their 7,250- square-foot property into two equal-sized residential lots. The second will be on a proposal to adopt various building codes into the city’s ordinances, including the 2018 edition of the International Building Code, the 2020 edition of the National Electric Code, the 2018 version of the International Property Maintenance Code and the 2018 edition of the International Fire Code.
Votes are expected to follow both hearings.
Other business includes a return of consideration of IT services for City Hall and the police department. A representative of Square3 IT in Lake Jackson said last meeting that he would submit an updated quote to the city.
Also, more infrastructure questions are returning before the council with more discussion on replacement fencing, in this case to redirect American Rescue Plan Act funds for the cause, and also the discussion of the chlorine room and wet haul removal for the water and wastewater plants.
There will also be discussion regarding the city’s finance officer position in closed session.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
OYSTER CREEK
Annexation question returns to council
The Oyster Creek City Council will discuss the annexation of Vernor Property to the north of the current city limits on the east side of Highway 523, across from Oyster Creek Municipal Park. The 40 acres are of concern now after Mayor Justin Mills requested the town extend water and sewer lines across Oyster Creek to the potential residential property now, while financing is available, before the cost increases further.
Other business includes awarding a contract for removing debris while also considering re-advertising for storm debris monitoring. RV and mobile home permit renewals will come before the council as will a resolution that would suspend Centerpoint Energy’s annual Gas Reliability Investment Program rate adjustments for the Texas Coast.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
