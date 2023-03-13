ANGLETON
Ashland Development back on agenda
A proposed development agreement for the Ashland Development will be presented for discussion and a possible vote when Angleton City Council meets Tuesday night.
The mixed-use development off Highway 288 at FM 521 north of FM 523 would cover more than 870 acres just outside city limits and include more than 2,000 homes. It would add a projected $800 million to $1 billion in added tax value to the city, officials said.
In other business, council will consider requesting Brazoria County place a traffic light at CR 44 (Anchor Road) and Enchanting Oaks Drive to control traffic from the Heritage Oaks Subdivision and Lakeside Park. Members also will heard updates on the repairs of substandard homes at 320 W. Peach St. and 1124 N. Arcola St. and on the revenue generated by the water and sewer rate increase.
The meeting will be at 6 pm. Tuesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Court paves way for road improvement discussion
Brazoria County Commissioners' Court will have a public hearing to discuss a request by residents of two roads in the Brazos Bend subdivision for the county to make the improvements that would cost property owners at least $13,000.
Residents filed a petition a few years ago seeking to have River Road and Forest Loop brought into the county road system, Brazoria County Engineer Matt Hanks said.
The next step is for the county to assess how much it would cost to bring the roads up to standard.
The county would be responsible for labor and equipment, and the cost of the materials would be assessed to the property owners, Hanks said at a previous meeting.
The options are to do both roads or just one. Another option is to lay down crushed concrete or asphalt for the road surface, with crushed concrete being about half the cost.
While the gravel is the least expensive, it will cause dust to kick up when vehicles use it and would require biannual maintenance. Asphalt is more expensive, but dust will be almost nonexistent from vehicle traffic and the county would schedule maintenance if and when problems arise, residents were told.
The total cost for the gravel option would be $277,250.94, with the cost per owner of $13,202. The asphalt option would be $502,006.76, or $23,908 per owner.
Also on the agenda, the human resource department is making requests for several county positions to be posted and filled.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the first floor Commissioners Courtroom, Suite 100A, at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E Locust St.
BRAZORIA
Sewer line replacement payment planned
The City Council will be voting to approve two payments to Matula and Matula for the replacement of the trunk sewer line, totaling $286,201.06 and $51,653.90, respectively. The city’s water and sewer lines have been a concern, as well as its wastewater facility, going back to before last year.
Other items on the agenda include the possibility of new employee policies with regards to major life events such as surgery, catastrophic illness and maternity leave. The city will also discuss the monthly garbage collection rate and flood damage prevention and hear a presentation by Fermina Orosco regarding the Texas Homeowner Assistance Program.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
FREEPORT
Special joint session brings together EDC and TIRZ
The Freeport Economic Development Corp. and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 Board will have a special joint meeting to have a closed-session discussion with the Gensler Architectural Firm.
Further discussion in executive session for the EDC will revolve around Project Bluebird, which has been said to be an attempt to secure a third Dollar General location in the city, this one downtown.
Other items the EDC will discuss include a grant application from Caza Azul, cleanup of EDC properties, discussion of the attendance of EDC Attorney Chris Duncan and a possible budget amendment.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Courtroom of the Freeport Police Department building, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
OYSTER CREEK
Bulkhead Project comes around again
The Oyster Creek Economic Development Corp. will see an almost identical agenda to its prior meeting when members consult with the board's attorney in closed session regarding legal aspects of their Bulkhead Project, which would encompass two interrelated projects surrounding a 600-foot bulkhead proposed to go along Oyster Creek Bend from FM 523, as well as spraying reeds.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
RICHWOOD
Planning Commission membership rule could change
A member of the Richwood Planning Commission could serves in city government in an other capacity if a proposed ordinance change is approved by City Council.
Council also will consider changing the rental fees for the James Vera Ball Field/SoccerFields, hear an update on capital improvement projects and receive the police department's 2022 racial profiling report.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Police ordinances up for action
The Surfside Beach City Council will be discussing the modification of their code of ordinances regarding the hiring and disciplinary action policies regarding police officers. The change would adjust the city’s laws from only the council being able to terminate the employment of an officer to the Chief of Police being able to discharge officers from duty with cause. Hiring and disciplinary action are also under consideration.
Other business includes a discussion of changing the Beach Advisory Committee’s written directives to include being included in communications between the Texas General Land Office and other city departments. The city’s outdoor lighting standards will also be discussed, which would limit the amount of light which can be produced for structures. This is common among beach towns, specifically those with sea turtle populations. A change of ordinances could be made to add utility vehicles to the rules currently observed by golf carts.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
