ANGLETON
City planners to take up Ashland Development plat
The Angleton Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to consider the latest preliminary plat application for the Ashland Development proposed for Highway 288 at FM 521 north of FM 523.
The mixed-use development would cover more than 870 acres just outside city limits and include more than 2,000 homes. It would add a projected $800 million to $1 billion in added tax value to the city, officials said. A development agreement is still being negotiated, according to agenda documents.
During a City Council meeting in September, officials said the master-planned community will include more than 2,250 home lots, 230 acres of park, trails, open space and drainage with a budget of $13 million for them, according to the developers. There will be a junior Olympic pool, resort pool, lazy river, playground, solar-based fiber speed Wi-Fi and solar lighting throughout the community.
In other business, the commission is expected to take up a waiver request to the sidewalk ordinance for Titan Snow Crush Food Truck Park on Highway 35 south of Hospital Drive. The area has no existing sidewalks, and city administrators recommend the waiver be approved.
The meeting will be at noon Wednesday at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Street projects up for approval
City Council will consider awarding a contract for phase 2 of the 2021 Street Bond program when it meets Wednesday night. The project includes the reconstruction of the concrete pavement and installation of storm sewer on San Felipe Street and Chevy Chase Drive as well as a water line replacement on Chevy Chase Drive.
The city’s engineering firm, HDR Engineering, reviewed the four bids submitted for the work and recommends Matula and Matula receive the contract. Its $1.52 million proposal came in slightly less than the $1.57 million submitted by HTI Construction.
In other business, council will hear a presentation on its Enterprise Fleet Management contract and consider approving the latest preliminary plat for the 970-acre Ashland Development, which the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission discussed at its meeting earlier in the day.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
DANBURY
Finance officer, police officer to be considered
City Council will meet in closed session to discuss its finance officer and utility workers, after which any action would be taken in open session. Approval for Police Chief Randy Rhyne is on the agenda for the open session.
Also the be considered, are IT services for City Hall and the police department, quotes for flooring at the Danbury Library and discussion of a property at 1402 Ave. G, which is a vacant lot listed for sale at just under $100,000.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
FREEPORT
Public hearings to be held
The Freeport Planning and Zoning Committee will be holding public hearings regarding the replats of two properties, starting with the Pitillo Subdivision A at 623 S. Avenue G.. The request would replat two lots of the Velasco Townsite at 415 W Broad Street. Next, A request to replat two lots into one will be considered.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today in the Municipal Court Room of the Freeport Police Department building, 430 N Brazosport Boulevard.
LAKE JACKSON
Engineers will give project updates
Brazosport Water Authority has completed a boring for the discharge piping used to dissolve concentrate and dispose of it from the desalination plant, General Manager Ronnie Woodruff said.. After minimum cleanup and equipment removal is finished and the engineers and the water development board complete their inspections, officials will be authorized to pay the construction company.
An engineer from CDM Smith is expected to give the board updates on the long awaited delivery of well pumps and motors for the new plant and an update on when the pilot plant will be installed.
Also on the agenda is a discussion to approve a new assistant secretary to the board after Richwood’s Jeremy Fountain took a council member position which voided his position as a board member.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Brazosport Water Authority Treatment Plant Facility Board Room, 1251 FM 2004.
SWEENY
Workshop to be held
The Board of Trustees of Sweeny ISD will be holding a special meeting to perform a work study session.
The session is at 5 p.m. tomorrow at the Sweeny ISD Administration Building, 1310 N Elm Street.
