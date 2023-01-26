The city of Brazoria has been looking to replace its police radio system for some time, indicating it cannot be repaired due to its age and being technologically outmoded. City Council is expected to vote during a special meeting tonight to submit a grant application to the governor’s office for that purpose.
Other business includes the eighth payment toward the elevated storage tank project that has been underway in the city this year in the amount of over $58,000.
A workshop will follow the regular business with regard to suggested building code changes.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
CLUTE
Joint public hearing, council meeting set
The Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council have a joint hearing on a requested replatting for a 0.29-acre property at 1256 Second St. that would consolidate two lots. The commission will decide whether to recommend the replat after the hearing.
Council’s regular meeting will follow, when members also will consider the replat request as well as take up bids for the phase II fencing project at the municipal park. Authorizing an engineering and survey work on the wastewater master plan with McManus Johnson Civll Engineers also is on the agenda.
The project to create a 20- to 50-year master plan for the city’s water system has been in the works for the last two to three years, but COVID put a block on moving forward with it, City Manager CJ Snipes said.
A master plan developed in 2006 is now obsolete because the city has seen so much growth, he said, spurring the push to update it.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 108 E. Main St.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Police policy on agenda
City Council will have a special meeting to discuss proposed changes to the city’s policy and procedure manual for the police department.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
