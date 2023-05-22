ANGLETON
County to receive internet access study
Lack of service to their home and the high cost are the two most common reasons Brazoria County residents cited for not having home internet service, a survey conducted for the county shows.
Cobb Fendley, which conducted the study, will present its findings to Brazoria County commissioners, along with recommendations on how it could be involved in more people having access to high-speed internet, possible partnerships to provide it and how it could go about seeking some of the billions of dollars in federal grant money to increase access.
In other business, commissioners will consider aawarding contracts totaling about $765,000 to build three replica buildings at Stephen F. Austin-Muson Historical County Park, seek bids for database administration services and weigh another option for a public safety communications tower in the Manvel area.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday in commissioners courtroom on the first floor of the Brazorai County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
ANGLETON
Public hearing set for Tuesday.
The council will have a public hearing on a proposed rezoning of a 13-acre tract at 710 W. Mulberry St., west of North Walker Street, that would allow the developer to change from the already approved subdivision fo 41 single-family homes to 82 town-house style homes. The planning and zoning commission recommended the city deny the proposed change.
In other business, council will consider approving the purchase of a new records management system for the police department and hear from candidates who applied to fill the Position 3 vacancy on council created by John Wright’s election as mayor in the May 6 election. Seven people applied to fill the seat.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
BRAZORIA
Replacement project warrants special meeting
The City Council will have a special meeting to discuss a few subjects, two of them dealing with the city’s utilities.
The city will consider approving administrative and engineering service to handle consulting and managing services related tio an application for a Lead Service Line Replacement Project grant. The program, funded through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, provides funding to remove lines made of the metal. It is being implemented as part of the Texas Water Development Board Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
In other business, the city will consider a 90-day extension of a special-use permit to temporarily park an RV at 301 E San Bernard which was first granted in January.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
LAKE JACKSON
Workshop planned for capital improvement projects
The City Council will be meeting for a workshop session without any action items after a 5 p.m. dinner in order to discuss both granting the City Manager authority to waive oversized brush pick-up fees during named storms and the mulch site closure.
They also will discuss capital improvement projects for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year that kicks off in October as well as projects from the half-cent tax fund and bond fund.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
SWEENY
Make-up meeting set for Tuesday
After being unable to have their regular meeting due to problems with reaching and maintaining a quorum, the majority of the agenda from last week’s City Council meeting will be handled Tuesday, including making a decision with what to do about the Economic Development Corp.’s industrial road project, which was approved in March, but faced scrutiny over price confusion in April. The contractor and financing for the project are both on the table.
There will also be a discussion about the leases for the EDC, Chamber of Commerce and Brazoria County Appraisal District tax office, discussion over water intrusion at the Sweeny Library which could require a budget amendment and changes for both requirements that police hired for security during events on city property be employed by Sweeny and for signers of the Sweeny Police Department bank accounts.
Discussion has been added of an ordinance that will authorize a limited tax note, levying a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 102 West Ashley Wilson Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.